Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 07:48 IST

It’s not easy to strive for something and attain it with ease these days . Unexpected hurdles show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way.Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Let’s checkout today’s horoscopes.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An addition to the family cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t take any chances on the road. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and come back in shape. Your efforts on the financial front are likely to add substantially to your wealth. The day brightens both your personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Don’t strain your romantic relationship by doing what your partner dislikes.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone may help you out of your commuting problems by sending conveyance. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Something important may be achieved on the academic front. You will soon reach peak physical fitness by keeping up your workout routine. A previous investment is likely to mature and bring you into big money. You can be in a mental turmoil regarding an option on the professional front, but you will make the right choice in the end. An ugly situation may develop on the home front and spoil moods.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender whom you know for long may try to come closer.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Exercise caution and don’t give lift to almost anyone in your vehicle. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Adverse developments on the career front may alarm you. You are likely to gain financially today. You may find it difficult to get into the grip of things and assert your authority at work. You can remain busy in setting up the house. An interesting companion is likely to make a long journey pleasurable.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A package tour to an exotic destination can be lapped up by some. Property matters work out in your favor. Limiting social interaction to devote more time to serious issues is possible on the academic front. Regular exercise regimen will help keep you trim and energetic. You are likely to take an exception to seemingly wasteful expenses at home. Someone who is green with envy because of your success may cause harm, so be careful. Your effervescent nature may draw others to you in a family function.

Love Focus: Forgive and forget the past can be your new mantra on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to meet a deadline on the work front without paying any penalty. You’re not Seeing Eye to eye with a parent or family elder may lead to a standoff. An out of town trip with family is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. You will need to make the atmosphere conducive for amicable discussion regarding a property matter. You will need to do better than your current performance on the academic front to achieve your goal. You can expect your physical condition to improve. Someone advice on investment may be well worth it, so go for it after vetting at your end.

Love Focus: An exciting time with lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some pressing jobs on the domestic front may have to be taken up on priority. Don’t be rash and avoid road rage, while driving. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably. Passion for what you are pursuing on the academic front will help keep you in the lead. Motivating yourself for workouts is likely to keep you fit. A pending payment may be received sooner than expected. Entrepreneurs and inventors are likely to taste success.

Love Focus: You can get luck in your search for a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Journey by sea or air will adequate quench your wanderlust. You are likely to shortlist suitable premises for buying in the real estate market. Your aptitude for something on the academic front may become your greatest asset.

You will be able to eat right despite temptations. Wise investments are likely to secure excellent returns for the future, so don’t delay. Your consistency is likely to be acknowledged by those who matter on the professional front. A family member may need your help, so don’t disappoint

Love Focus: Getting jilted in love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property issue is likely to be settled amicably. On the career front, this is the time to contemplate on your future course of action. Health-wise you will feel on the top of the world. Your financial situation is set to improve, as money comes from an unexpected source. You are likely to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Problems during travel are foreseen.

Love Focus: Romance beckons, so expect an exciting time with partner.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to handle a tough situation at work most effectively and efficiently. Driving down to the countryside for leisure is possible. It will be important to repose full faith in someone regarding a pending property matter.

Mental tensions are likely to become a thing of the past, as you move towards peace and tranquility. You will be able to enjoy your personal time at home by not getting involved in petty issues. A friend will count upon you to get back in shape on the fitness front. Depleted bank balance will make you think twice before incurring any heavy expenditure.

Love Focus: Someone with romantic inclination may prove interesting, so play along!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): New opportunities are likely to come within your grasp on the professional front. Those venturing into something new will find the family most supportive. Take your call in undertaking a journey, as you may end up wasting time. This is a good day for dealing in property. You are likely to get an opportunity for spending an enjoyable time with a childhood friend or relative. Minor ailments of nose and throat can trouble you, but it will be a passing phase. A windfall can be expected, as chance to earn well comes to you.

Love Focus: Lover may seem unresponsive on the romantic front, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Stars seem favourable today, so expect everything to go smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. You may not find any rest or relaxation at home due to some interruption or the other. Difficulties are foreseen in completing some formalities for possessing a property. A bash with friends is likely to give you the thrills. You can join your friends or family in undertaking a trip to a holiday destination. You will manage to get back in shape. Set your financial front in order by taking expert advice.

Love Focus: Your romantic ways are likely to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Train

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. A vacation is on the cards for some. You are likely to get an opportunity to hang out with your favorite crowd on the social front. Possession of a new property is indicated for some. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health. Financially, you will find your situation much better, than before. A frustrating time is foreseen in tackling a professional issue.

Love Focus: Lover will be available to give you the emotional support you need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

