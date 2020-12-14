Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 14, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Parents or family elders may expect you to go along with a decision that they have taken, but don’t worry it will be in your favour. You can be given an important responsibility on the academic front that you will discharge most competently. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Some of you may find other avenues for earning. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with is likely to make romance most alluring.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A marriage proposal for the eligible in the family can be received. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. This is an auspicious day to acquire property. Your excellent showing on the professional front will help climb up the corporate ladder. You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health.

Love Focus: You will spare no efforts in making your love life most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage. A property deal is likely to favour you. Pulling out all the stops in achieving what you want at work or on the academic front will soon find you in a position of strength. You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. You will evolve better ways to promote yourself on the professional front. You will succeed in overcoming an ailment that is presently troubling you.

Love Focus: Romantic front finds the stars strong and favourable. So, make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. You become more socially in by taking the initiative of meeting people. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Your power of expression and excellent communication skills will make you everyone’s favourite at work. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement.

Love Focus: Lover may require own space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long. Keeping people on your right side will prove helpful in the long run. Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Take it slow on the professional front. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love and cherish it.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. An ancestral property may come in your name. Good guidance and support can be expected by those not particularly keen on academics. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Whatever plans you had made at work may have to be shelved for some other day. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery.

Love Focus: Care and concern towards each other nourishes and strengthen the love bond.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling to your home town is likely to rejuvenate good old times. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Attempts at mastering a skill or subject on the professional or academic front will not be difficult, as you make your mark. Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Someone’s practical advice is likely to benefit you immensely on the health front. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay.

Love Focus: You can have a love hate relationship with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. Hard work is the only way you can thwart your rivals on the academic front, and you will manage it. Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. Office workload is likely to lessen, giving you more time for yourself. Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed.

Love Focus: Not nurturing love may result in a widening gap between you and lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective. You will be able to tackle a current challenge head on and come out the winner! Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. It will be smooth sailing for you on the professional front. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck.

Love Focus: Those in a turbulent marital relationship will find ways to remove differences.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Property is likely to give good returns. If you have any apprehensions about something not turning right on the academic front, you can lay them to rest as you fare well. Spotlight will be on you at a function attended by you. Good financial phase starts for you now and make your worries on the monetary front disappear. At work, you can be happily engaged in completing a task that you love. Fasting and regulating your diet will have a positive effect on health. You are likely to do some fun things with family today.

Love Focus: Spouse’s off mood needs to be dealt with carefully.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Tranquillity pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down. Some of you are likely to do well academically. Window shopping with friends looks inviting and promises to be lots of fun, so go ahead with it. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Someone can upstage you on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. Students are likely to cope up with new subjects through sheer grit and determination. Preparation for an auspicious event or occasion may be in full swing. Past investments are likely to ensure a good bank balance. Professionalism will win the day for you. Keep the weather in mind before you venture out. Avoid being too experimental on the health front.

Love Focus: Expecting unconditional love from the one close to your heart is expecting a bit too much.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

