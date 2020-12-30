Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 30, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Dec 30, 2019

The positions of the planets, the moon and sun together govern how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics and traits which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favour. Getting alterations or addition done to your existing house is possible. Some of you will take steps to improve your health. Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. You will manage to avoid an official trip clashing with your personal plans. Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. An out of town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may aim to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending a quiet time with family is indicated, so get set for a spot of togetherness! Shifting to a new place may not seem as easy as you had expected. You are likely to learn the ropes fast in a new job and will not take much time to create a niche for yourself. Your attempts to win over an opposite number will succeed. You can get motivated to start an exercise regimen and benefit. Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. Completing a project or assignment to the satisfaction on higher ups at work is indicated.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to be in tatters, as of now.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground. You will be confident enough to stick to your decisions, but may have to face criticism from others. Some of you may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit. Something bought will be money well spent. Team leaders will be able to employ their team members effectively on the professional front. Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions. A trip is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: This is a good time to pamper the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling light will help you get more out of your vacation. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. A total peace of mind is assured. You will ensure good health by diet control. Those dealing in real estate are likely to make a killing. Issues you feel reluctant to take up at work may have to be taken up today. Efforts on the domestic front without appreciation may seem like a waste of time.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today, so strive to elevate the mood.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Choose the mode of conveyance carefully if you want your journey to be comfortable. Your workplace rival may throw a spanner in the works and get you into a spot, so be careful. A function or a show can bring you into the limelight. You may continue something that is proving good for your health. Savings for some important future event may assume importance now. Achievement on the professional front is much indicated today. Harsh words of a parent or family member can upset you.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors will be well rewarded, so go all out!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. Homemakers will be out to try out new ideas to refurbish the home. Desire for good physique may motivate some to join a gym or start an exercise regimen. You will be able to raise the money to buy a luxury item. Something you have accomplished on the professional front may not fully satisfy you and make you waste your time. You may be preparing for receiving a near and dear one at home.

Love Focus: A change of plans on the romantic front are likely.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You are likely to get a clean chit in something gone wrong on the professional front. Don’t indulge in excesses on the health front. Neglecting family and remaining involved in professional or social issues may not be taken well by family members, so devote time to your loved ones. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. You may not be too thrilled about your prospects in the present job. Your own positive opinion about yourself gets reinforced.

Love Focus: Envy and suspicion threaten to mar a perfect romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Monotony threatens to set in at work and make everything look a drag. Peaceful atmosphere on the domestic front will enable you to let your hair down. You may decide to shed lethargy and become regular in workouts to enjoy good health. Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. Friends may plan something exciting and let you in on it. Going is likely to get better on the professional front. Chances of forgetting to attend someone’s wedding or birthday may put you in an embarrassing situation.

Love Focus: Good marriage offers may be received by the eligible, so start the process of vetting.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those travelling will need to be extra vigilant today. The day turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts. Spending an entertaining time with your near and dear ones is foreseen.

You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Good ideas and a go-getting spirit are likely to help you remain in contention on the professional front. Exciting news awaits you on the family front.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts on the romantic front promise to make things exciting.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those travelling will find the journey comfortable. You will need to make efforts to rope in people for an important task. A spot of good luck is in store for you! You are not likely to let up in your efforts for achieving total fitness and reap rich dividends. This is not the day to invest money on sheer guess work. You may need to master some new skills on the job to stay ahead. Your advice to a family member may fall on deaf ears, but you will manage to put your point across.

Love Focus: Hitting out instantly with someone you have recently met is possible.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may try out a new mode of conveyance today. Your performance on the work front is likely to be rewarded with more incentives and benefits. This bright day proves excellent. Indulging in excesses and neglecting health is possible. You will need to curb your tendency to run up big bills while shopping. You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it. Arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Promises not kept by lover may get you in two minds regarding the relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. Family may take an exception to your mood swings and may show you your place. Someone may offer you a ride, but may ask some favor in return. A new diet being tried may give mixed results on the health front. Mounting expenses may discourage you from buying something you had wanted for yourself. Someone on the professional front is ready to throw a spanner in the works to discredit you, so be careful. You will be able to take good decision by simply being cool and composed.

Love Focus: Love life turns for the better through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Live Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

