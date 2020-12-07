Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 7, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. A fun trip is in the offing. Good news awaits some on the academic front. Networking promises to help you on the social front. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Avoid taking things lightly on the work front. Taking up a fitness regimen will help keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: This is a good time to plan something with lover, as romantic front appears most promising.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending more time on the home front is likely to have a favourable effect on your familial ties. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. You are set to make your mark on the academic front. Full support from your well-wishers may be expected. You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. A break from a tedious job will be most welcome. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health

Love Focus: Some of you may plan for a second honeymoon, just to rev up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Nearness to someone is likely sparkle your heart. Excitement over a development will be most palpable in your demeanour and keep you aglow the whole day! Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. You can expect appreciation from least expected quarters on the work front. Keeping health-conscious people around you will prove a good idea, as it will automatically help you maintain perfect health.

Love Focus: A current association promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives, but only if in the company of those they feel comfortable with. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Those studying will find their focus returning. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. A tactful approach may be required to get through some work at the office front. An old ailment shows all signs of disappearing for good. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness.

Love Focus: Your partner’s sweet nothings on the romantic front are likely to keep you aglow!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. Change of plans may take you by surprise, but everything turns out right in the end. Your bargaining skills will come in handy for negotiating a lucrative deal on the business front. You will manage to complete a project left halfway by someone else. You will need to be punctual in an exercise routine that you have adopted.

Love Focus: Avoid unsubstantiated suspicions in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster may rebel and upset you. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. You will enjoy immense satisfaction by being able to do what you had always wanted. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. You will make the correct decision of hiring someone for work. Health remains excellent, as you become a fitness buff.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to mingle and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Seek help to grasp something that appears to go over your head on the academic front. Your thoughtfulness and helpful attitude will help gain instant popularity on the social front. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Burden of work at the office is likely to be shared. Health of those ailing improves. Someone on the family front may need your support, but may be reluctant to approach you, so remain available.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Professional front may seem a bit hectic today for some. Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. You may feel fatigued and tired, but someone will be there to perk up your mood. Formalities on the property would be completed as per your satisfaction. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. A worrisome phase on the health front is all but over, so enjoy this new lease of healthy life!

Love Focus: Lover may compel you to find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Those feeling pressured on the academic front need to tighten their belt and put in extra hours. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. An excellent phase starts for you both personally and professionally. A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. Family interest comes first for you, and you will not hesitate to relegate other issues to the background.

Love Focus: Someone’s feeble response on the love front may disappoint you but treat it as a temporary phase!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. Be discerning in whom you give your support, even if it is emotional. A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. A change of priorities on the professional front may find unfinished work piling up. Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. Appease someone in the family to have your way!

Love Focus: Someone may try to cosy up to you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family member may become too demanding require disciplining but do so with a soft hand. There may be some apprehensions in your mind regarding a person, so do not leave it on faith, but delve deeper. Taking up a fitness regimen will help keep you fit and energetic. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings.

Love Focus: Good anticipation will save you from obvious pitfalls on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favor soon. Day appears exciting and will give you a chance to meet people you had not met lately. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. You will be more than willing to improve your performance today. Efforts on the fitness front will bear fruit. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. You will make the most of an impending trip.

Love Focus: Eligible can expect to find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

