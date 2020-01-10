Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 10, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): The financial front will witness a rational and calculative version of you. A fantastic interview may take you by surprise. Being more available for kids at home is advisable. Exploring exciting and unknown places is something you will be considering. Taking health as a secondary consideration won’t be suitable. Investing in something you don’t understand well, isn’t a good deal ever! Students aspiring for higher education are likely to find the day favorable.

Love Focus: Drawing a line between love and infatuation would be wise. Lucky color: Lavender

Lucky number: 6

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is a good time to set aside some amount in your savings account. It is going to be a hectic yet productive day at office! Family seems quite satisfied with your efforts. A strict schedule at gym may catch you exhausted; so, it’s better to workout with someone’s company. Letting alone travel plans for some other day would be beneficial. Investing in property would be a wise choice. In totality, it’s a nice day ahead.

Love Focus: The fuel to a lasting relationship is understanding and tolerance. Lucky color: Sea Green

Lucky number: 5

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Putting health at the top of your priority list is imperative. It will be wise to consider an advice from a financial consultant as current equation may not be going as planned. Someone may try and interfere in your area of work but stars advise you to keep a low profile. Family needs more involvement at your end. Planning a short duration vacay can be a good consideration. Hasty decisions in property purchase should be avoided. Aggregately, it’s a good day.

Love Focus: Effortless relation is a misconception. Try putting in better than your best!

Lucky color: Lemon

Lucky number: 11

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your candidature may be considered for some senior position! Those planning to start a side income should preferably take it slow. Issues troubling you on the health front seems to get resolved. A more responsible attitude towards family seems to help. Carving out some alone travelling space won’t be a bad idea. A better understanding of property matters is required at your end. A clear mind can only help you focus on your goals on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic time with the Aristotelian half is on cards! Lucky color: Light blue

Lucky number: 22

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will feel recharged and rejuvenated throughout the day. Financial management needs more rationality on your end. Professionals may keep a steady pace today. Family relations contribute their best in your well-being. Travelling overseas can be a good consideration. A good day to give a green signal to your long-planned property purchase. All in all, a nice day to plan and comprehend new things.

Love Focus: A quick coffee date seems to help you enhance your equations a little. Lucky color: Violet

Lucky number: 22

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Outdoor exercises seem to satisfy you much more than gymming does, so go for it. A good day with a well calculated financial planning keeps you happy. Professionals seem to love their job profile today. Increment in the family time is quite a requisite. Avoiding travel plans won’t make you regret later. Adherence to advices from seniors/elders is a must on property issues. Altogether, a happy day ahead.

Love Focus: Holding on to the past is never a good deal. Let that go and rejoice life! Lucky color: Saffron

Lucky number: 9

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A good day to increase your workout time. The financial condition seems to improve! A life changing opportunity seems to advent for professionals! Family and kids seem fully dedicated and understanding towards you. A foreign tour with family can be given a yes nod. Finally, it’s a good time to purchase the plot you have been planning for so long. Socially, someone may not be in an agreement to what you suggest.

Love Focus: Keeping the partner happy will be your prime focus today! Lucky color: Bottle Green

Lucky number: 5

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your healthy lifestyle keeps you hydrated and fit today. The financial front needs a more dedicated understanding at your end. Some of you may be awarded with a prestigious award on the professional front. Avoid inviting arguments of any sort on the domestic front. Owing to the unforeseen fluctuations in market, investing in property won’t be beneficial for now. An amazing day for students aspiring for admissions in engineering field.

Love Focus: A nice day to let out what’s in your heart to the loved one

Lucky color: Maroon

Lucky number: 18

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health and well-being appear to be moving on two positive and parallel tracks. Focusing a little more on financial front seems to help. Quite a motivating day at workplace keeps you charged. Family front needs to be dealt with a little more patience. Travelling alone is not advisable. Investing in commercial property doesn’t seem beneficial for now. A beautiful day for toddlers and Montessori kids.

Love Focus: A beautiful day for all the newly engaged ones. Lucky color: Light grey

Lucky number: 8

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Having followed a strict exercise schedule for long will start showing splendid results on your body now. Your approach and wealth accumulation skills seem to bring desired results. A great exhibition of extreme workload management will be appreciated by those who matter on the work front. Happy family keeps you in a good mood. A business trip to a country never been before will keep you excited. Share markets seem favorable and so are the chances of good returns.

Love Focus: Past seems to cross by your ways. Decide what you wish to do.

Lucky color: Silver

Lucky number: 2

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your work and intellect are likely to keep you motivated on the professional front. It’s high time to incorporate some better savings technique in order to maintain your finances well. Academic performance of your kids seems to keep you happy. Try postponing travel plans for some later date. Investing in residential plots looks to be a wise idea. Health front requires attention and stars advise you to start giving it a priority now. Socially, you are likely to enjoy an excellent status.

Love Focus: Understanding and timing needs to be worked upon in your relationship.

Lucky color: 5

Lucky number: Sea Green

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Addition of an extra hour to the existing exercise schedule seems to help. The financial front strengthens your morale to make a bigger purchase. A hectic day at office but seems to yield you long-term benefits. A happy day at home gives you more energy to plan things for home. Travelling seems to revive the positivity in you. It’s a good time to venture in big property deals. Altogether, a great day for you.

Love Focus: Love front seems to welcome you with great surprises!

Lucky color: 15

Lucky number: Crimson

