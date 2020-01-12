Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you and are determined by the positions of the sun, moon and planets. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Something tangible is likely to be achieved on the romantic front and will keep you enthusiastic the whole day. It is a good day to look up to your family and relatives. Postponing a travel plan will be a wise idea. You come a step closer to realising your dream of owning a piece of property. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. Financial front brightens as money from various sources comes in. Some problems on the work front can make you worried but you will be able to overcome them soon.

Love Focus: Spend evening with your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A home project can get underway but will take a lot of your time. Health needs care with the changing weather. Keep a watch over expenditure. There is much that remains to be done on the professional front. Things on the domestic front may not be to your liking, but you may sometimes have to overlook it. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation.

Love Focus: Find out the mood of lover before you suggest your idea.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need to devote time and energy to carry out renovation if you want quality work. Spending on a major item can get you in two minds. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. Conserving money by turning frugal is likely for some. Your performance at work gets appreciated. Parents or elders may insist on doing something that you don’t approve of. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it with lover in tow.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you may find setting up home burdensome. Daily commuting can bug some. Students are likely to find the day exciting. A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. You can be tempted to waste money on things that you don’t exactly need. Lack of interest in work may be evident. Sitting at home and enjoying togetherness may not be your idea of fun, so plan something exciting with family.

Love Focus: Although slow and steady wins the race, you are going rather too slow in matters of love.

Lucky Colour: violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. A chance of someone visiting from abroad or from another town looks bright. Fitness club is the answer to an out of shape body. Money will no more be a problem as inheritance comes to you. A favour done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. Be wary of committing too much to near and dear ones as you may find it difficult to meet them.

Love Focus: Bringing about a few changes in your nature can make your love life more beautiful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling can be highly tiring, avoid if possible. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Just give it some time and things will clear up by themselves. Health problems disappear for those feeling unwell. Financially you have the potential to earn much more. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes at work. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living condition.

Love Focus: Lover can have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling by road should be kept as a last resort as it will not be as comfortable as other modes of conveyance. Your attempts to become socially in will succeed. This is the perfect day for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Money loaned may take some more time to be returned. Those facing interviews will find the day favourable. Cupid is your saviour today, so go ahead and rejoice with your newfound love. A family trip may not prove enjoyable due to frayed tempers of a family elder.

Love Focus: A relationship lovingly nurtured by you is likely to give you immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers may have plans to renovate the house. Exercise patience while handling an off-mood youngster in the family. Take extra care while travelling. You may have to postpone your plans to buy a property. An old ailment may get healed through a home remedy. It is best to conserve money, if you don’t want to get into the red. Your performance may be put to test by a senior, but you come out with flying colours on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone who has been on your mind lately.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Gaining popularity on the social front is likely for those who make it a point to remain in touch. Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. Owning a property will be beneficial today. A great time is in store for those opting to spend the night out. You can bid goodbye to an ailment that has been troubling you for a while. On the positive side, your financial situation is likely to improve. This is not the day to ask for leave or a raise. It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Love Focus: Things are going well, you just need to change your perspective.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A favourable day to make investments in property. Kick off lethargy and stick to your road to fitness. Someone in the family may look forward to your advice. Preferential treatment is likely at work as you manage to remain on the right side of the boss. You need to be careful in spending on others, if there is no occasion to do so. You are likely to enjoy the day with friends, but in a limited sort of way. If travelling stay alert towards your stuff.

Love Focus: Don’t get upset over the small disagreements; look at the broader outlook that you both love each other.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those who are in real estate will strike a great deal today. Try not to neglect your health. Financially, no problems are foreseen. Spending time with family will give immense joy. Marketing personnel may get hard pressed to sell their products. In your heart of hearts, you are certain that you will be able to set yourself free form the shackles that have bound you till now. A trip to calm place will soothe your mood.

Love Focus: Keep yourself happy as more love is coming in your way.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone is likely to mentor you on the academic front. A vacant property is likely to be rented out. Socially, you may be much in demand. You will find yourself on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. Proficiency at work is likely to be praised by seniors. A most enjoyable outing with friends cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Spend loving time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

