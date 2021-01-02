Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 2, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Travelling long distance is not recommended today. Shifting into a new house is possible for some. Someone’s encouragement will keep you going on the academic front. Some more avenues for earning promise to open up. Good diet and regular exercise will keep you both physically and mentally robust. At work, you are likely to remain in control and see a project to completion.

Love Focus: Those longing for love manage to spend time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make up for it later. A spur of the moment decision may make a short vacation a reality. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners. Money comes in a steady stream and promises to make you financially comfortable. Self-discipline and not succumbing to temptations will help in maintaining good health. Some of you may get tied up in office and reach home late today.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner will work wonders in climbing new romantic heights.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your professional rivals are likely to punch holes in your cost-cutting ideas for a project. Disagreements with a family member is possible. Those proceeding out of town are likely to make good speed and reach their destination without any problems. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. Returns from previous investments are likely to make your financial worries disappear. A new exercise regime may need to be dovetailed to your requirements to benefit.

Love Focus: Marital boat cruises along smoothly, as love life improves.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. An exciting time in a family function is on the anvil for some. A long journey will prove tiresome and boring. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded. On the financial front, a new source of income is likely to be tapped soon that may get your coffers brimming! Health counselling will do wonders for those longing to come back in shape.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a scintillating encounter with an opposite number may leave you dreamy eyed!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A property issue may create tension on the home front. Those preparing for an important exam or competition will have to make the home environment conducive to studies. Maintaining good health becomes your priority and sets you on a fitness trail. A senior will repose full faith in you for tackling a man management situation at work. Situation on the financial front will remain satisfactory, despite rising expenditure. Travelling will be rejuvenating and refreshing.

Love Focus: Reminiscing about your first love with partner will draw you closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those playing the stocks or into betting can expect good returns. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial. A family youngster is likely to take long strides on the academic front. A profitable venture is likely to fill up the coffers of some businesspersons. You may be held responsible for a deed that you have not committed at work. Fitness classes will prove immensely beneficial, especially for those in the middle age group.

Love Focus: An old love interest may make an appearance under most unusual circumstances, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to plan a trip well to make it enjoyable. Budgetary planning will be required for those going in for a renovation. If you keep the pace right, you will manage to fare well on the academic front. Businesspersons are likely to find a new venture progressing satisfactorily. A profitable day is also indicated for professionals. There is much that needs to be done, so tighten your belt. Good health is likely to provide you with oodles of energy and enable you to finish your work in a jiffy.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Support of family members is assured in whatever you undertake. This is an excellent time to enjoy a long vacation. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. Someone with questionable manners can irritate you, but you can do little about it. Some of you can end up paying more than intended for a product or service, but it will be worth it. Taking up a good health scheme will prove beneficial. A practical solution may be found for a complex problem on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good health keeps you energetic all throughout. An outing can prove expensive and pinch your pocket. Booking a new property is indicated. Students are likely to fare well and achieve their goals. Realising a handsome amount from someone is possible on the financial front. Your efforts on the professional front will be noted by those who matter. A child or younger sibling can make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for lovers.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Accompanying a family member overseas or out of town cannot be ruled out for some. Chances of getting hoodwinked in a property deal look real. You will follow an exercise regime come hale or storm, just to keep fit and energetic. Money multiplies, as you get an opportunity to add to your wealth. Time has arrived to reap rich rewards of your hard work. Parents or elders may nag you into doing something you don’t want to, but you will manage to wriggle out of it!

Love Focus: Romance will rock, but may distract you from something important.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may find the atmosphere on the home front serene and most welcoming. Places of tourist attraction may be on the agenda of those travelling on a pilgrimage. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to add a feather to your cap. Salary enhancement cannot be ruled out for some. An alternative to your staple diet may prove immensely enjoyable. An argument with senior can make you feel insecure.

Love Focus: A romantic possibility may arise, as you begin to receive broad hints from someone you had met only recently.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Ensure adequate security in a long journey, as stars for travel are not too bright today. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. This is a very positive day, in which you get to achieve much. The exercise regime you have been following will start to show positive results. Increased expenditure can be expected and may get you worried. It is important to get back into the thick of things on the work front. Family grapevine can be abuzz with the latest gossip about you.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a scintillating love life!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

