Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 7, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:11 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your reputation on the social front is likely to get enhanced. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. Health starts improving for those ailing. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. Much travelling is foreseen, but you are likely to enjoy every bit of it. Your networking abilities will be of no avail in getting a better job. Some of you may entertain a family guest today.

Love Focus: Romantic ideas that you have been getting of late will have to wait!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your prestige on the social front is set to rise. Mending fences with a professional rival will be a step in the right direction. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Your methodical approach in dealing with whatever is entrusted to you will help you excel. Some of you can organise a surprise party for someone close.

Love Focus: Romantic relationship may need some more nurturing to become exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Peace prevails on the domestic front, but it will be an uneasy one! You may accompany someone on a fun trip today. You may have to go deep into your pocket for a real estate deal. Your helpful attitude is set to enhance your social image. Remaining regular in medication for an ailment will be the key to getting rid of it quickly. Your financial position remains stable, as outstanding payments materialise. Workplace colleagues will lend you a helping hand without any reservations.

Love Focus: Hectic schedule at work may compel you to put love on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A vacation may beckon, so go pack your bags and set out for someplace exotic. A good price can be expected by those selling property. You will get the chance to pursue something that is close to your heart. An encouraging time is foreseen for those hunting for a suitable job, as your demand rises. Meeting people you have not met in years will make the day quite fulfilling. Things brighten up for those associated with the tinsel town.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to send positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You can face difficulties in bagging a lucrative assignment, but you will succeed in the end. Keep a control over your temper while dealing with family members. Some junk food related health problems cannot be ruled out. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. Possibility of acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Your image as a do-gooder is likely to get a boost on the social front. It may appear difficult to realise an outstanding amount, despite repeated reminders.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower much love and affection.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A ceremony may be organised on the family front. You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation. Carry adequate cash for a transaction as you may need it. Don’t press a point with a senior today and be more tactful in your interaction. You are likely to remain fit and healthy through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need to give some more time to each other for love to reign in their lives.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. You are likely to earn a lot of goodwill by helping someone in need. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. A beat up is in the offing as you receive an invitation for a do. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. Positive developments are indicated for those embroiled in a legal battle.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Old memories may keep you mentally preoccupied. Some of you may be attracted to occult sciences. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Some of you are to take up yoga or meditation. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour. Safe investment options may appeal to you more. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Much excitement is in store for you today.

Love Focus: Love life remains exciting through your continued efforts.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary to keep in shape and eating right will be important. A short journey promises to remain hassle-free and will enable you to do your job unhindered. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front. You are likely to participate in a family function. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful phase of life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of others! This is your nature and you can’t help it. An old friend will refresh fond memories of yesteryears. Using your initiative at work will be much appreciated. You will feel happy for someone achieving something big. Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks.

Love Focus: Your romantic life simply rocks, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A vacation is likely to materialise for some. You feel ready to take on the day with full energy and dynamism. Spouse or a family member may not agree to your terms. Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. You can get at loggerheads with someone close over an issue. Workplace scenario may not be to your liking today. A relation or a friend may need your helping hand. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance.

Love Focus: Getting a chance to meet someone you have a soft corner for is possible.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Tensions regarding an important event will be eased, as you manage to achieve the unachievable! Those with a medical problem will find distinct improvement in their health. A property may come into your name. There will be some who will support you, so don’t worry. Your financial prudence will help keep the coffers brimming. Finger in every pie will keep you abreast at work and make you fully prepared for any eventuality. Spouse or a close friend can provoke you into doing something that you may later regret. Don’t be rash on the road.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

