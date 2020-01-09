Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 9, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:51 IST

Our daily horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, moon and stars. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. You will need to keep stress levels in check to remain healthy. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. Those in search for suitable accommodation will be able to find one that meets their requirement. You may be passed over for selection to a prestigious institute.

Love Focus: Love is in the air! Go cherish it!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good financial management will help you save more money. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. Keep a close watch on the professional front, as things can go out of hand. Arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. Arrival of someone close will help in removing differences in a joint family. Taking the first steps in acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Some of you are likely to top an exam or crack a competition.

Love Focus: A good day to revive old memories of you two.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Someone may look up to you for guidance on the professional front, so don’t disappoint. Complete freedom from a recurring ailment is likely and will come as a big relief for those suffering for long. You can lose a substantial amount in speculation or a dubious investment. A family member may broach the subject that is simmering for long, so find an amicable solution. Keep a few options open for negotiating a property deal. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some.

Love Focus: Things can be sorted with little efforts from both sides.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You continue to perform well on the professional front. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Additions and alteration to a property owned by you is indicated. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up.

Love Focus: Keeping feelings suppressed for long will only make you repressed emotionally! Let it out!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those aiming for perfect figure and physique may find health foods and drinks beneficial. Financially the day appears to be going well and you seem to be tension free!

Slackening sales may become a cause for worry for retailers and business owners. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Those embarking on an overseas vacation can expect an exciting time. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. You are likely to get into an advantageous position on the academic front.

Love Focus: It’s time you take things on the next pedestal and ask your partner regarding marriage.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Pace of work on the professional front is likely to keep you satisfied. Money comes from unexpected sources to strengthen your bank balance. Health may need care. Give a sympathetic ear to spouse or a family member. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. You may have to remain in touch with someone important on the academic front for a favour.

Love Focus: A hectic schedule may leave little time for pursuing things romantic!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. Health remains moderate. You will find things turning in your favour on the professional front. Family life appears most satisfying, as spouse goes all out to cater to your moods! Holidays can prompt some to plan a vacation. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Those appearing in an exam or competition on the academic front need to have a conscious approach.

Love Focus: Hold on to your thoughts if you were in a mood to grill the lover regarding things that happened in the past.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An active lifestyle promises to keep you in good health. Investment done in the past is likely to start yielding profits now. Keeping up with office politics is not always a wise idea. Laughter and enjoyment at home seems to keep things right. Not a suitable day to explore new places. Keeping inherited property papers in hand is advisable. Your academic qualifications will make things easy for you.

Love Focus: A good day to express your feelings out to the long-time crush.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Well managed funds and balance sheets keeps you contented. Your efforts in a particular project is likely to keep you in the good books of seniors. Patience will be of utmost importance on the family front. Avoiding junk food is highly advisable for you. There won’t be a better time to go out and enjoy. Consideration of advice from someone experienced in property related matter seems beneficial. A good scorecard is likely to give a collars up time to the students.

Love Focus: Take some time out of your busy schedule to resolve things between yourselves.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Health supplements cannot be a substitute to a disciplined workout routine. Financially, you seem to manage huge responsibilities with great enthusiasm. Reassessing your target at office would prove beneficial. Family members seem immensely caring and concerned towards you. A good day to consider relaxing at home. Keeping a tab over property prices in a particular area will be wise. You will be satisfied with your performance in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keeping a provisional account to meet unforeseen finance requirements is advisable. Hustling harder is the need of the hour at workplace. A quiet attitude seems to set things fine at family front. A good day to let your soul wander. Investing in the share market requires better scanning at your end. A health advice may not fit your lifestyle. Academic achievers are assured of a bright future.

Love Focus: A matrimonial match that you have been considering may require you to make some adjustments; so think about it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keeping a track of your total footsteps walked daily is a good thing, keep it up! Keeping a low profile is better than flooding out all your savings, keep a check on it! A good day at office for all professionals provided you keep a “Yes Sir” attitude. Keeping your cool is advisable at family front. An air travel may be on cards. Investment plans for a property deal should be well understood before putting your hands in. A focused approach on the academic front is likely to bag you desired results.

Love Focus: The bond is going really strong!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

