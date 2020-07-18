Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 18, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 07:53 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. On the career front, this is the time to contemplate on your future course of action. Buying something expensive for the house is indicated. Keep the boss informed of the progress of a task entrusted to you. A change in lifestyle will do your health a whale of a good. Someone on the family front may despise you due to your incorrigible ways.

Love Focus: Newlyweds facing adjustment problems should remember that compromise requires petty sacrifices.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A business trip may be required to rope in some lucrative deals. Papers pertaining to property will be handed over to you. Good planning will help you achieve much on the academic front. Money put in investments will help save tax. This is a good time to complete all pending tasks on the professional front. You are likely to take up an exercise regimen and sincerely follow it. You are likely to reconcile your differences with a close relation or friend.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse or lover over a trivial issue cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those heavily involved in work may be asked to devote some time to the home front too. You may be required to accompany someone to an out of town destination that promises to be most interesting. Opportunities to earn good money are likely to knock on your door. You are likely to play to the gallery and manage to impress those who matter on the professional front. Yoga and meditation taken up by you is likely to make you much tolerant of things that used to irritate you in the past.

Love Focus: Those in love should be upfront about it, instead of carrying on behind parents’ backs.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A new idea may be implemented at home by some homemakers. Stars favour travel today, so set out to meet your dear one. Expect good returns from property. Those wishing to pursue higher studies will get the chance they had been waiting for long. You can expect your bank balance to remain healthy. Close monitoring of a project will help avoid mistakes and keep it as per the time schedule. Set the correct pace on the fitness front to avoid the burnout stage.

Love Focus: This is the day to remain alert to take the subtle hints of lover or spouse!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to improve your eating habits, if you want to lead a healthy life. Highway driving is likely to prove most educative for some new drivers. Contentious property matters are likely to be discussed in a most cordial atmosphere. You may undergo some anxious moments on the academic front. You will have enough to loan money to someone close. There is every chance of bagging a lucrative contract for businesspersons. You manage to catch the eye of the one you love but may find yourself all at sea in taking things forward from there!

Love Focus: Changes envisaged at home may take some more time to be implemented.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Coaching received on the academic front is likely to improve your performance. Don’t drive more than is necessary by refusing chores that can be done on foot. Save money for the rainy day as you may need it soon. Today, you are likely to keep yourself busy with mundane tasks at work. Home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem. Progress of a family youngster on the academic front may cause concern. Don’t travel by road, if you have a better option. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Networking will help in getting good placement on the academic front. A helping hand can be expected from a well-wisher out to ensure that things work in your favour. A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets materialises. Relaxing on the work front has its own perils, so desist from it. Total recovery from a recurring medical problem is possible. You will need to gauge the mood of a family member before you take him or her into confidence. Take care not to get duped on the property front.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone from the opposite camp can signal the beginning of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family elder may require more attention than what you are presently giving. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. Getting too much involved in a social event can waste a lot of productive hours at work. Gains from a side business may start pouring in and lead to financial stability. You are likely to move ahead on the professional front in leaps and bounds. You will manage to keep up your gruelling workout session to remain fit.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. Those appearing for a tough competition stand a real good chance of clearing it. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects. You may choose to keep a strict watch over your health to enjoy a trouble-free life. Someone may try to guide you incorrectly, but you will be able to see through the game. However, you will do your level best to make things pleasant at home.

Love Focus: Those hard pressed for time should not meet lover today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family elder may require your presence for something he or she wants done. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Guidance from someone will prove a godsend and help you clear a tough competition. There is not much point in getting panicky regarding an impending crunch on the financial front as whatever will be, will be. Pressure on the work front may mount, but you will be able to counter it well. Taking healthy food and drinks promises to keep you fit. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market may need some more browsing to find a good match.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Good performance is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. A good phase starts with regard to your profession. You are likely to enjoy a healthy phase by continuing your exercise regimen. Earning remains steady and makes you financially strong. A lot remains unsaid between you and spouse because you fear that he or she may take it otherwise.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors will need to be weighed properly.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Maintaining a happy frame of mind. Family matters can take precedence over other things today. Excellent performance on the academic front is likely to take you places. Socially, you are likely to gain popularity as you make it a point to keep in touch with one and all. Those out to make big bucks may meet with partial success. Your idea of doing something new on the professional front will get the green signal from higher ups. You will be able to enjoy good health, just by

Love Focus: Revealing your innermost thoughts to someone close is not recommended at this juncture.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

