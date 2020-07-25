Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 25, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 07:00 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned. Sharing your innermost thoughts with someone close is not recommended at this juncture. Be judicious in your spending to stretch your money. Higher ups are certain to favour you on the professional front. You will keep your body in tune by remaining regular in your workouts. Someone in the family may not be in the mood to do your bidding, but don’t be harsh. Those commuting long distance will find the going smooth. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: A long drive with lover will prove enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. Persuading someone who is clued up on the academic front may prove difficult, but not impossible. Some of you are likely to misplace an important document, but will ultimately manage to find it. Don’t get sweet talked into investing in something dubious. You may be working on something important on the professional front. Someone may guide you in achieving total fitness by introducing something new in your routine.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family reunion may provide an opportunity of meeting someone you have not met in years. A pilgrimage will prove immensely fulfilling for the religious minded. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. You will need to preempt major future expenditures to streamline your current spending pattern on the financial front. Those suffering from lifestyle disease will be able to keep it under check. A good time can be expected on the romantic front as lover gives you quality time.

Love Focus: Your ideas at work are likely to win appreciation.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A close watch may be needed on someone in the family. Don’t overdo the sweating out bit, especially without adequate warming up. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future. Don’t suggest anything for which you are not ready to pay. Luck may not favour you on the work front as you find it difficult to avoid mistakes, despite efforts.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family youngster may join the family business soon. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Help will be at hand at on the academic front, whenever you need it. Be judicious in your spending to consolidate your savings. You will need to learn the ropes fast on the professional front, if you expect to beat the competition. Bringing some variety in your fitness routine is likely to prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: You find lover in the best of moods today, so don’t let the opportunity slip!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnised soon. Travelling with someone you get along with well can prove a blessing in disguise. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. Your cost-cutting measures are likely to get positive results and keep the financial front stable. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organisation. Your efforts on the health front will keep you mentally and physically fit.

Love Focus: A gift from lover will help in lifting up the spirits of those in love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family life will be most happy and fulfilling. Some of you may plan to buy property. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. Your initiative to limit wasteful expenditure will start bearing results soon. Your initiative on the work front is likely to bear fruit, so go ahead with it without any reservations. A home remedy may come in handy for healing an old ailment.

Love Focus: Love and concern of spouse will make you feel good from the inside.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change. Things not working out on the academic front will be set right through your efforts. You will need to become a bit flexible while handling subordinates. You may get a good bargain on something you are desperate to possess. Impressing those who matter on the professional front through your performance will not be too difficult. You will manage to maintain top physical condition. You may not be in the mood to listen to spouse.

Love Focus: Taking time out for love will be much appreciated by the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You can think in terms of buying or selling property. You are likely to project a false picture to impress someone on the academic front. Someone can add fun to your journey by entertaining you en route. You will manage to balance the budget for an important event. Those looking for a suitable job are assured of getting a call or two. A change in lifestyle, just to come back in shape, is indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions can be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Marriage of the eligible is likely to be fixed. Some property issues get resolved amicably. Your academic performance is set to improve. Money from previous investments may make you financially stable. A senior is likely to put his or her trust in you regarding an important project or assignment at work. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your love for the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to spend the day with family, so plan a fun outing. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. A project completed on the academic front is likely to come in for praise. Impressing someone from the opposite camp would be on your mind! Remaining in saving mode on the financial front is advisable. You will need to devote more time on the professional front to do full justice to your job. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in. Those on a shopping spree can expect good bargains. You can indulge in gossip, rather than focus on work on the professional front today, but you will be able to catch up. Avoid indulging in excesses to preserve your health.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind will do the trick in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

