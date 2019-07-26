Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 26, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to keep a close watch on your spending. Certain things that need your attention on the family front can prey upon your official time. You may feel fatigued due to extra work, but it will be a passing phase. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you let your hair down. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. A property deal may soon be signed Despite distractions, students will manage to keep academics in their focus.

Love Focus: Love bug may bite some as their discerning eye settles on someone who seems just perfect!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your willingness to take on even the toughest job at work will keep you on the right side of superiors. Keep your options on the financial front open. You may be motivated to come back in shape and take some sport or a physical activity. Arguments and disagreements threaten to spoil the domestic environment. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Chances of property or wealth coming your way through a deal cannot be ruled out. Maintaining focus on the task at hand on the academic front will not be too difficult for you.

Love Focus: Cupid may bestow his favours on those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Additional manpower may be needed to complete a back-breaking job on the professional front. You may turn finicky where spending is concerned, but this will not stop you from shelling out on essentials. Health regimen is likely to keep you in fine fettle. A close watch may be needed on someone in the family. Those seeking leave for a vacation will find the going smooth. Don’t get cowed down by real estate agents into sealing a deal without reading the fine print. You will manage to perform better than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may not be on lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Delegating some of the tasks to others may become possible and ease the burden on you at work. You will have the money for a major expenditure. Chances to continue in good health look bleak. You will find the family income on the rise. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some. Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable. Hard work and efforts will help you remain in contention on the academic front.

Love Focus: A tiff on the romantic front can make lover incommunicado for the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your efforts at spending judiciously will help conserve money. Controlled diet will help you in retaining good health. A business deal may fall through and make you miss out on a lucrative opportunity. Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards. An important decision on property owned by you is expected soon. Your determination and dedication is likely to ease out things on the academic front and help you join the lead pack.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will need to be more discerning and seek compatibility first.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour : Turquoise

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for something big. A persistent health problem disappears, as you take long strides towards achieving perfect fitness. It is best to trust your own judgement on the professional front, than rely on someone and be let down. A peaceful domestic environment can be expected and help you let your hair down. An outing eagerly awaited by you may get cancelled at the last moment. Acquiring new property is indicated for some. You appear to have run out of steam on the academic front, so do something about it fast before your performance gets affected.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those feeling the heat in the job market will be able to surmount all odds and land a decent job. It is best not to flaunt your wealth in public, as it can make people envious. You will reap the benefits of a new initiative on the health front. Peace and tranquillity prevails on the home front, so expect a quiet time with family. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Some of you can be pulled up for lagging behind in a project on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to result in something very positive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Outstanding payments are likely to be received and strengthen your financial position. Someone at work may expect you to reciprocate the good deed done to you, so go right ahead and help out. Those feeling the brunt of the season on the health front will start showing improvement. Spouse may provoke you to fight and, in turn, you will also not miss the opportunity of listing his or her shortcomings on the marital front. Travelling light is advised. Property can be bought or sold by some. Family may provide full support in your endeavour on the academic front.

Love Focus: Much bliss is in store for the newlyweds and young couples on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Now that you have taken the measure of your competitors, you are likely to take some concrete steps to overtake them and succeed. Don’t be hasty in loosening your purse strings in a friends’ gathering, as you may end up footing the bill. Trying out different remedies for an ailment is possible for some. Spouse may differ with your opinion about a social situation, but make this an issue only if you want to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. A property dispute can pit you against someone close. Someone’s support on the academic front will be most welcome.

Love Focus: A long-term romantic relationship may end in wedding bells for some!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in a healthy state. Not grasping a task in the first instance is likely to test the patience of a senior at work, so remain mentally present. Temperature variation can play havoc with your health, so exercise caution. Family life promises total harmony, as spouse remains in an upbeat mood. Initial fun of the journey may dampen due to the long distance. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Selling or buying property is likely for some.

Love Focus: It will be ‘happy hours’ all throughout on the romantic front today!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your willingness to take on even the toughest job at work will keep you on the right side of superiors. You will be able to turn your creativity into cash by showcasing your work. Trying out different remedies for an ailment is possible for some. Family will be supportive of your endeavours, but only to a limit. Those undertaking overseas journey are likely to enjoy the trip. Property is likely to give good returns. Your stars on the professional front may soon begin to shine bright.

Love Focus: A temporary separation from lover is all set to dampen your enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Coffee

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to get a free hand on the professional front, which is likely to add to your productivity. Your attempt to add to your wealth is set to succeed in a big way. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Household chores may appear boring for homemakers craving for a change. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Someone’s good advice will help in making the right decisions on the academic front.

Love Focus: A highly anticipated outing with lover may not turn out the way you had imagined.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Sandra Bullock: The American actor, who is known for popular films such as Speed, A Time to Kill, Miss Congeniality, The Blind Side and Gravity turns 55 today.

