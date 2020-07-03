Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A gathering of near and dear ones will keep you entertained. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Academic excellence may make you take a step closer to your dream job. A windfall can be expected that will make you financially strong. A professional opportunity is likely to knock at your door and promises to get you into the limelight. A healthy diet adopted by you may prove unsavoury, but will be excellent for health.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on meeting may waste your productive time, but it will be worth it!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to settle down in a new accommodation without much problem. An outing may not be as enjoyable as anticipated, but it will still be a nice change. Financially, you are likely to remain well off and have enough to fulfill your heart’s desire! Your go-getting attitude will make you a favourite of your seniors on the professional front. Excellent health will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Romance may be taken to the next level, as mutual liking proliferates.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21):

Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher a new changed look. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You will manage to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Monetary benefit is on the cards and will help ease your financial situation. You may not find things moving favourably on the professional front. Those unwell can expect to make quick recovery.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A friend will count upon you to get back in shape on the fitness front. Religious minded may throng religious places or conduct some religious rites at home. Those buying or selling property may sign a profitable deal. Worries on the financial front, if any, can be conveniently laid to rest, as profits accrue. You will need good negotiating skills to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life takes a turn for the better, as you feel much open with partner, than before.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone in the family is likely to give support to your endeavours on the home front. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Your romantic aspirations are going to be met and how! Some developments on the monetary front are likely to make you financially stronger. Marketing personnel may get hard pressed to sell their products. Exercise caution on road. Avoid being too friendly with the strangers.

Love Focus: Weather may play a key role in making you feel unusually romantic today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Realising your academic dreams becomes possible now, as luck turns favourable. You will manage to free yourself from pettiness and narrow-mindedness, and look at the broader picture. You will need to keep your finances in order. A new product line launched may not show the desired response without adequate publicity. Compensating bad eating habits with regular workouts will be the correct way of burning off calories.

Love Focus: Old haunts have lost their sheen, so take steps to discover new ones to invigorate your romance.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may be busy giving a new facelift to your house. There may be a decrease in travelling for those always on the move. Taking extra coaching to overcome difficulties on the academic front will help you immensely. Chance of earning big money is just round the corner, so don’t let go of it. Your luck is about to turn for the better, so expect something good happening to you on the personal or professional front. A balanced diet will be your key to keeping good health.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms and may find you on cloud nine.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Peace and tranquillity prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. A waiting game may ensue on the academic front, but the outcome will be positive. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. Loan applied for is likely to get sanctioned soon, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Those undergoing training can expect the results to be encouraging. Past ailments will be overcome as your focus is on health now.

Love Focus: Romance lurks in the wings in a journey you are about to take, so be prepared for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your fun ways are likely to fill the home front with enthusiasm and spread happiness all around. There is a strong possibility of undertaking an out of town journey. Things work out for you on the academic front for some. Some of you can go ahead with renovation work of your house. A financial bonanza is just round the corner, so find your cash register ringing! A project approaching deadline will be completed by you through the collective effort of your team. Those unwell can expect to be on their feet soon.

Love Focus: You will love all the attention bestowed upon you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. Favourable time is foreseen for those trying to acquire property. Chance of realising your goal on the academic front may dwindle.

Driving a good bargain will help to save much on the monetary front. Instant recovery is assured for those feeling out of sync on the health front. Things move smoothly on the work front and you can expect cooperation of all.

Love Focus: Romantic life is likely to be more happening, than before, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may be instrumental in settling a family dispute amicably. You will manage to rent out your property for a nice sum. Preparing for an important exam will take up most of your time, but your preparation will be worth the effort. You will remain balanced in your approach, whether it is spending money or any other personal issue. There is strength in numbers, so garner the support of others before raising an issue at work. Resume your daily exercises to remain in shape.

Love Focus: Your interest in someone on the romantic front is likely to intensify.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Homemakers are likely to display their culinary skills today and win praise too. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. Academic excellence promises to open many doors for you.

Getting a good bargain on something you were desperate to buy is possible. You are likely to bask in the glory of an achievement on the professional front. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results.

Love Focus: Someone who only teased you on the romantic front may get serious, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

