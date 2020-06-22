Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22 , what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): There is a strong possibility of acquiring property. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress. You may lend a helping hand to a relation or neighbour in organising a party or a get together. You are likely to get a chance to invest in a sound scheme. Efforts on the professional front are likely to get recognised. Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now. Stay away from the gossip mill on the family front as it can colour your mind.

Love Focus: A cozy evening is on the cards on the romantic front, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Academic goal is likely to be achieved by the dint of your hard work. Monetary front promises to grow strong by some extra earning. Efforts put on the professional front are likely to get you noticed by those who matter. Don’t overdo the exercise bit in your effort to achieve total fitness. Your enthusiasm may not share the same frequency with the family members.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem a bit distant and need your company.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some of you can splurge on useless things the proceeds of a policy that has matured. It would be better to delegate some tasks on the work front than doing everything by yourself. Go for speculation, only if you are fully confident.

A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. Excellent performance on the academic front will help further your aim of achieving the ultimate goal.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with the one you like is a distinct possibility as your tastes and ideas match.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Changes effected on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood. You may get hard pressed for time in completing something on the academic front. Your popularity grows on the social front. Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. It is a good time to turn your focus on career and chart your course. A healthy alternative will help you get into perfect shape.

Love Focus: Despite your hectic schedule, it will be important to find time for lover today!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. An efficient handling of some pending issues on the academic front will help bring you at par with others. Judicious expenditure is the need of the hour for some. You may find your current task tedious and time consuming, but don’t slacken. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. Mental peace prevails as family gives you space and freedom to do your own thing. You will need to remain alert on the road.

Love Focus: Take initiative on the love front, if you don’t want to miss the bus!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone may offer to share your workload on the academic front. Money you have been trying to recover from someone may take some more time to materialise. Paucity of funds can prove upsetting, but you are likely to overcome it. Help for clearing all pending work will be at hand on the home front. Taking up a sport will keep you in perfect shape. Mutual effort will help strengthen family relationships.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Getting tied up at work is foretold today, so keep some time off for spending with the family. Playing your cards well on the academic front is likely to brighten your prospects of doing well. Some of you may need to improve your earning potential to become financially secure. Some unanswered questions may face you at work and affect your decision making capacity. It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures.

Love Focus: You can feel at odds in dealing with someone who is attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Balanced diet and regular exercise will make most bodily ills disappear. You feel nice with people around you, but don’t do enough to make this happen!

Shopping may prove heavy on the pocket, so be judicious. Keep your distance from someone who harbours different ideas. Keep the domestic environment as light as possible today. Don’t let complacency set in on the academic front or you may lag behind.

Love Focus: Over familiarity with the one you love threatens to make the relationship stagnant, so find ways to keep it vibrant.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):Regular workouts will help you in keeping fit. Academic performance of a family youngster may leave much to be desired. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best. A loaned amount may not be returned in a hurry. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in something that you had been entrusted with on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can flood your mind and make you long for love.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front. On the academic front, you are likely to have an edge over others. Repayment of a loan will not pose much difficulty, as you earn well. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition. Choosing the best from several health options may appear confusing.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family time will afford you a chance talking to the relatives you had not met in years. You may have to keep in touch with others and exchange notes on the academic front to keep abreast of others. You may spend a handsome amount on a passing fancy, but you will have that kind of money. You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it. Don’t take any chances with your health today.

Love Focus: Partner’s romantic aspirations may not be realised today, as love is last thing on your mind.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good day to connect with people you have not met for long. Stiff competition on the academic front is likely, but will be overcome in due course of time. Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. You will need to be in the forefront of things to ensure success. A family youngster can opt for a healthy lifestyle by avoiding junk food. You can be at the helm of affairs in a family function.

Love Focus: Connect with the lover directly rather than spraying the hints.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

