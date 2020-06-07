Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 7, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family responsibility may be passed on your shoulder. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. You will find someone’s concern for your welfare most touching. A neighbour or friend may require your assistance. A promotion or some kind of recognition awaits you on the professional front. Some of you may resolve to come back in shape. An awaited payment can be delayed.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) : Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Something lost is likely to be recovered. Your initiative on the professional front will be much appreciated. It is good to show off, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much! Adopting some healthy options will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Take some legal help in advance to get rid of issues in a piece of ancestral property. Lending a helping hand to someone will be appreciated. Some of you can contribute for a social cause. You will manage to get a free hand on the professional front to do things your way. Fitness freaks are likely to push themselves to extend their limits. Profits accrue in investments done in the past. Spouse may need your help in an important matter.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can find spouse in romantic mood today. Some of you are likely to change their home or office space. Those around you will look up to you for directions as you appear a natural leader to them. Horizon brightens for those seeking a raise. Professional matters will need to be accorded importance they deserve. Maintaining your exercise routine without a break will help keep you fit.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make your love life satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A relaxing time is foreseen and will nurse you back to health. Children will become a source of joy and admiration. Good news on the property front can be expected. It is time you started using your spare time constructively. You will have to showcase your talents to get noticed. You will manage to adequately impress people around in a new set up on the professional front. Expenditure can only be brought under control by curbing overspending.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Colour : Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Booking a new property on someone’s recommendation is indicated. Some of you are likely to perform well in a competition. Good avenues open up to make you financially secure. Self-discipline would be the key to achieve perfect fitness. There is a good chance of getting a toe hold in something that you are after on the business front.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will leave you completely satisfied.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family will be more than responsive to your needs. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. You will need to curb your suspicious nature. You will be able to resolve a misunderstanding. A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. A senior’s overbearing nature may upset you at work

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family member can cause concern, but you will find other members supportive. A landed property is likely to give good returns. Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task in time. This is a good time for you to consolidate your position on the professional front. A financial transaction will be in your favor and add to your wealth. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster is likely to win your admiration. Getting a house constructed or renovated is possible. Things will go fine for those starting something new. Some of you can learn a new skill. Working out in a gym is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. Care will need to be exercised in a monetary transaction. At work, you may be kept busy even beyond office hours.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Commitment on the fitness front is a must! This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. You will be much in demand on the social front. This is the time to consolidate on your savings. Something that you have achieved on the professional front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A decision regarding property will be to your liking. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. A financial boon can be expected by some. You are likely to complete a given assignment in an exceptional manner on the professional front and win praise from all. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours.

Love Focus: Your initiatives on the love front would be acknowledged by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled. You will feel quite at home in a new environment. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. This is the right time to get a project on the tracks, as its chances of success increase. A wasteful expenditure can spoil your mood. Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love.

Love Focus: Paying an ear to what your lover has to say would benefit you.

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

