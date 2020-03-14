Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 14, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 06:59 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Taking a break from your hectic schedule seems difficult, but you will need to take time out. Don’t join a strenuous and risky sport. Homemakers will derive immense pleasure in preparing special dishes. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Doing up a newly acquired place can keep some of you busy. Achieving mastery on subjects will not prove a challenge to you, as you continue to take long strides on the academic front.

Love Focus: A bright day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Take timely steps to curb extra expenditure, before you go into the red. Those in the fray will get a break in their favourite sport. A good diet will keep the system in balance. Family may appear a bit demanding and may encroach upon your private space. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Your life path gets clearer and more defined on the academic front. Keeping in touch with someone close will be important.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-July 21) Dubious schemes sound lucrative, but are best avoided. You may get someone to help you out at work, so delegate what you can. A new health scheme will do wonders for health. Difference in opinion with the spouse should be handled in the politest way possible. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Property matters may take up your time today. Doing well on the academic front is foreseen. Anxiety can prevent straight thinking, so don’t be impulsive.

Love Focus: Your soul mate will provide comfort and solace.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (July 22-July 22) Overspending on things not required may leave you with lighter pockets. Someone will make you sit in the driver’s seat in a business concern. Those burdened with mental tensions will manage to find peace of mind. Don’t harbour any high hopes on relations to extend you a helping hand in organising a function. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Agitated mind may get you off mood. It’s time to get focussed on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood for any outing; so avoid pressing!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23) Arrears are likely to get paid soon. A work related query may go unanswered and compel you to take decisions at your end. Cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. Strained relations may not only vitiate the domestic atmosphere, but can keep you on the boil. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Someone may seek your guidance on the academic front. Your selfless love is likely to win many admirers.

Love Focus: Some of you may find a wonderful companion.

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Virgo (August 24-September 23) Spirituality may have special significance for you at this juncture in your life. The moment is ripe to multiply your assets. Take suggestions of the experienced seriously. Your disciplined life will find you in the pink of health. Some new installation or house set up may keep some homemakers busy. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will work wonders in achieving your aim.

Love Focus: Tension between couples not communicating with each other would get at ease now.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23) Good day is foreseen for students preparing for exams or competition. An important event will make you all excited and raring to go.

On the monetary front, your assets are set to multiply. Those in defence forces may face problems regarding promotion, but must not lose heart. Youngsters may take up a new sport. A family member may need his or her own space. Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can expect the Cupid’s arrow to brighten up their lives.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Your originality will win the day for you on the academic front. If you get a toehold in something that you aspire for, there is no stopping you!

A small risk taken on the financial front will pay rich dividends. Keep your priorities clear on the work front. Those adopting yoga or an exercise regime will be able to keep ill health away. Family life runs smoothly and is likely to keep you happily engaged. Things may not go right for you in a long Journey.

Love Focus: Someone who simply adores you will dote on you and provide all the support you need.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Family life cruises along smoothly. Little effort on the academic front will get you in the forefront. Don’t sit on the judgment seat, if you feel biased as you may wrong someone. Not a very sunny day for dealing in shares. You have a right to your opinion at work. The health-conscious are set to remain in fine fettle. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may upset lover; take care!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Your grace and good manners is likely to win friends and admirers on the social front. If you loan money to someone, be ready to write it off too. Those travelling abroad may face some hassles, so prepare well and keep your papers in order. Distractions should be best avoided on the academic front. Transporters are likely to have a field day and increase their prospects. You will be more than willing to come back in shape. Marriage preparations of a sibling or child can keep you occupied.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Practice will make you perfect on the academic front. You may feel reluctant to approach someone influential for a personal favour, but you won’t have much choice. Despite your apprehensions, a new deal will prove profitable. Cloth and utensil merchants can expect boosted sales. Opt for healthy food and adopt an active lifestyle. A family elder may try to seek your attention by feigning ill health. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not go as per planned.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Work piles up on the academic front. You will manage to get something done by getting around those who are opposed to it. This is a good time to buy property and complete other financial transactions. A deal finalised by you will put you in favourable light at work. Do everything in moderation to preserve health. An annoying relative or friend may drop in unannounced and waste your time. Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture.

Love Focus: You may find a school-time friend all grown up and attractive beyond your expectations!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter