Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 06:53 IST

Zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics and horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may be compelled to double your efforts on the academic front to keep pace with others. Your desire for fitness is likely to make you turn to sports. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Those in business may need to plan out their strategy in detail for beating the competition. Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder.

Love Focus: You will be ready to make any compromise just to go steady with the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good showing in the recently concluded exam or a competition is likely to make your reputation touch the sky. Something you feel passionate about will come your way and may give good returns too. You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. Someone is likely to take you into confidence over a confidential matter and ask your advice. Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. Arrival of your near and dear ones promises to brighten the home front.

Love Focus: You will be ready to make any compromise just to go steady with the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. You will have to give in more than your best to be able to come out as a topper on the academic front. Those into something complicated may have to motivate themselves to find their old focus. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. You may need to conserve money. Health poses no problems.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be placed on the backburner as you have too many other things on the mind.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. This is an excellent time to catch up on things that you were lagging behind in on the academic front. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. The day promises a lot of work on the domestic front, so become a willing worker fast! You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. Tactful handling of a family issue will avoid confrontation.

Love Focus: Just spending time in the company of your loved one will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Correct assessment of the present academic situation will help you in setting your sights accurately. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job. Junk food is best avoided, if you want to retain good health. You are likely to enjoy spending time with family today.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Students will need to strive harder to keep pace on the academic front. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood. You will need to plan investments well, if you expect to live off the interest. Your performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. A break in routine will help you recover your vigour and vitality.

Love Focus: Someone is secretly in love with you and is likely to approach you in a most innocuous manner!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Peace prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. The day turns out well, but may become tiresome in the end, due to non-cooperation of people at work. Those desperate to come back in shape will show some positive signs.

Love Focus: You will feel more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those new on the job will get the opportunity to impress higher ups. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time will save you from a future loss. You may need to tone up your body. Helping out on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, so take regular breaks to meet lover for keeping your love life rejuvenated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family life may prove most fulfilling, as spouse extends all the support to you. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. A family youngster may need your advice and guidance. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Those new in their jobs may have to strive harder to make their mark. Consume commensurate to your physical activity to remain healthy.

Love Focus: You can develop feelings for someone, but whether it is love or just infatuation you will need to find out for yourself.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to fare well on the professional or academic front. Academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. This is the day when you can venture forth to ask for a personal favour from higher ups at work. A new dietary option will nurture you to health. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower his or her affections.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good news from a family youngster may get everyone in a celebratory mood. Excellent performance on the academic front will help further your aim of achieving the ultimate goal. A money making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. An old ailment troubling you is likely to disappear soon. Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to share their feelings with lover and plan for the future.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better. Someone may be full of your praise on the social front, because of your helpful attitude. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. Moodiness of spouse will have to be tackled with tact on the home front.

Love Focus: Your admiration for someone from the opposite gender may show all the signs of turning into romance

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

