Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 07:03 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Extra-curricular activities may take a major chunk of your time on the academic front, but will get you recognition all the same. This is the time to go all out and explore all possibilities on the career front. The day seems good on the domestic front as family will be at its best behaviour in trying to please you! A depleting bank balance can get you worried, but it will only be a temporary phase. You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. Travelling with friends and relatives will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Don’t let your frustrations turn to anger while spending time with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. Good performance on the academic front will bring you a step closer to something that you desire. Hiring experts will not only ease your job, but will also give a more professional touch to your field of work. Lending a helping hand in housework is likely to endear you to spouse. Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. Changing your eating habits will have a positive influence on your health. You will not regret your decision to undertake a journey which you were reluctant to in the first place.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good performance is indicated on the academic front and will help to restore your confidence. Willing workers may prove a blessing to those saddled with an important project on the professional front. Parents or elders may nag you into doing something you don’t want to, but you will manage to wriggle out of it! Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Things may appear worrying on the health front, but this may not be so. Organizing a picnic or a sightseeing trip cannot be ruled out. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are certain to have a good time.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners. Some of you may be slow on the uptake on the academic front and can lag behind. Your ideas may be ignored on the professional front and frustrate you. Meeting distant relations in a family get-together will be fun. You will need to be judicious in your spending to balance the budget. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their condition. Travel will be exciting, especially if it is undertaken with someone close.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Colour: Tan

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, stay prepared for the next plan of action. Whatever knowledge you have gained on the academic front will be put to good use today. Your ideas at work seem practical and will help you in making your project or assignment easier. Attention and care would be required to nurse someone not feeling well. Financially the day is not too convincing to put your hands into any bigger investments. Those with a medical problem will show marked improvement in their condition. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going.

Love Focus: For some, the chemistry may be missing on meeting lover after a long separation.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up. A situation at work may take some time to clear, so don’t assume things at your end. A child or younger sibling can make you proud by his or her achievements. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Not going by doctor’s advice can prolong ailment, so pay heed if you want to be up and about soon.

Love Focus: Those searching for love will find it under most unexpected circumstances!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A financial dip may have to be absorbed by extracting a portion of your savings. You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen. Someone may offer you a trip you just can’t refuse, so get set to enjoy your heart out! Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Your hard work and efforts will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front. Handling a complicated situation promises to bring you into the limelight on the professional front. Family life will be fulfilling and chances of a family youngster doing you proud cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock, but spending time with lover will be most fulfilling!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Places of tourist attraction may be on the agenda of those travelling on a pilgrimage. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. Keeping your nose to the grindstone on the academic front is important at this juncture. Keeping your job in order and taking initiative where required will count towards your performance. A family member will not be as responsive as you want him or her to be. You will need to curb your tendency of wasting money on others. Those suffering from some medical problem will be able to make full recovery.

Love Focus: This is the time for the newlyweds to fly off to their cosy nest and spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Those sitting at home idle today may rub the spouse the wrong way! Those thinking of putting money in a project or franchise need to be more deliberate. You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink for retaining good health. Someone is likely to provide you with a conveyance from travelling to a distant destination. A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell. You may have to remain in touch with someone important on the academic front for a favour.

Love Focus: Common interests and matching ideology may bring you close to an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Taking someone you get along well with on a journey will prove enjoyable. You will prevent an ancestral property from becoming a bone of contention amongst the family members. You will be satisfied with your performance in a competitive situation on the academic front. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make up for it later. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing income. Saying no to junk food and adopting a balanced diet will be in your interest, if you want to stay fit and healthy.

Love Focus: A look from the one you secretly love will indicate where you precisely stand on the romantic scale!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A spur of the moment decision may make a short vacation a reality! Property front looks more favorable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some. Things may not be clear on the academic front initially, but will become so later. Your stubbornness may pit you against a senior at work and cause unnecessary tensions. Domestic commitments can temporarily put other things on hold. Your expenditure may be more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. A doctor’s advice may work wonders in treating an old ailment.

Love Focus: Your fervent wish to turn a long-term friendship into romance will need to be tackled carefully.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A visit overseas is foreseen for some and will provide a chance to meet near and dear ones. A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. You may serve your interest on the academic front by keeping something important from others. You will be able to take long strides on the professional front and deliver to the satisfaction of all. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that will lead you to financial security. Those getting out of shape are likely to do something about it by joining a gym or taking up a sporting activity.

Love Focus: Keeping spouse in a happy mood will be especially important today.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

