Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Mar 07, 2020

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those planning to travel abroad will be able to complete the formalities without a hitch. Desire to excel may make you burn the midnight oil on the academic front. Play safe by not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Salaried will do well to invest in a safe saving scheme. You will not go wrong by following the instructions in letter and spirit at work. You will remain fully focussed on health to keep ailments at bay. Someone close may pay you a visit.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner may seem aloof and unresponsive, so do something to bring cheer to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A visit to parents or grandparents is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Remain cautious while travelling. Extra efforts are needed on the academic front, so don’t take things lightly. A new hobby may help some in employing their time constructively. Money will be well spent on an enjoyable vacation. Getting choice posting is possible for the uniformed personnel. You will be more than willing to try out a new health recipe.

Love Focus: Somebody special is likely to pop up in your life and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Your mood is likely to be on the upswing, as someone from your childhood days arrives. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Students may have to strive harder to make their mark.

An increase in salary or pocket money is indicated for some. If you keep on the right side of the right people, you are likely to get immensely benefitted. Being contented with your lot will provide stability and peace of mind.

Love Focus: A positive reply received in regard to a marriage proposal will raise your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Your mood is likely to be on the upswing, as someone from your childhood days arrives. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Try out new contacts. A friend is likely to support you monetarily, if such a situation arises. A short break from the routine is indicated and will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Opening your heart to a well-wisher will make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Love Focus: Spouse will be most considerate and may even do something special for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Shopping for essentials is likely to take a major part of your time today. A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. You are likely to enjoy the right mix of work and pleasure on the professional front. Some of you may be on the verge of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Luck takes a turn for the better, as you finally manage to stabilise both domestic and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Those separated may recall fond memories of times together.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. There is no use getting anxious over an issue that is beyond your control. Customs and income tax officials reap rich rewards. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Spouse remains in an upbeat mood, so do some fun things together. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. It is best not to get into any financial dispute as it may not be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Opinion about you of the one you secretly admire may not be as high as you had expected.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! A neighbour or teacher may complaint against you, so prevent the situation from getting out of hand. You are likely to grow stronger on the financial front. Business development personnel will achieve a breakthrough in winning an overseas contract. It is best to avoid excesses to maintain good health. Bonhomie and bliss pervades the home front, as you strive towards togetherness.

Love Focus: Sort out the differences with partner to avoid ugly scenes on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A food supplement is likely to prove beneficial to your health. Bottlenecks resulting in traffic jams will be difficult to avoid by those undertaking a journey today. Gut feeling and guess work will just not work in tackling an examination. A desire you were harbouring in your heart for long is likely to be fulfilled today. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. A family member is likely to join the family business.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may take a step closer to realising their dream.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family member or friend is likely to accompany you for an important task. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Lack of confidence threatens to mar your chances on the academic front. Those embarking on a spiritual journey will achieve solace and tranquillity.

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Chartered accountants and lawyers will be able to find some good clients. An exercise regime will begin to show positive results.

Love Focus: Remain tactful while interacting with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. A delay in submitting an assignment on the academic front may give you tense moments. Get set for an invitation to something prestigious.

Money matters may take priority over other matters today. Do something positive before you fall from the grace of superiors. Chain smokers may take the first step in kicking the habit. Don’t use words that you may later regret in a domestic fight.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A long lost friend is likely to enter your life once again in the most unexpected manner. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. You are likely to begin something new in right earnest.

Those earning big bucks are likely to get a chance to splurge on their favourite stuff. Those thinking of skipping office today are advised to give it a thought again. You may have to discontinue exercising for a few days as fatigue sets in.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to convey your feelings to partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will remain in close touch with a dear one, despite physical distance. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Lack of sleep may keep students in a confused state. A new environment and a new experience are in store for you and you will enjoy them.

Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. An urgent and important job may upset your daily work schedule. A fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line.

Love Focus: Someone new in your life is likely to bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

