Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 18, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:54 IST

The 12 signs of the zodiac have individual personality traits that define someone. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Read on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. Your initiative in a family situation will be much appreciated. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and investing. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to be much appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some tensions on the home front cannot be ruled out but you will be able to manage through. Don’t proceed on a travel without confirming reservation, as you may end up running around in circles. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Some control will need to be exercised on the financial front. You are likely to discharge whatever has been entrusted to you at work most competently. You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: C

Lucky Numbers: 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will get a chance to let your hair down on the home front. Booking a house or apartment is likely for some. Attending a celebrity do or a prestigious event is on the cards for some. Financial worries will become a thing of the past as you start earning well. Your potential is likely to get tapped on the professional front and raise your prestige. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Exercise and good dietary control will help you enjoy good health. Your own marriage or marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to be solemnised soon. No financial constraints are foreseen and you will be at liberty to spend to your heart’s content. Bringing a change in strategy on the professional front for attracting more clientele is likely to get mixed results.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will be able to win over the love of the one you are desirous of.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 5,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to set the priorities right on the home front, before things get out of hand. A friend’s support will be a big boost for those preparing for an examination or project. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. Whatever you have planned on the professional front promises to go smoothly. Good health will keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Lucky Numbers: 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Money will come to you from various sources and strengthen your financial front. Try not to be harsh, even if someone questions your professional competence and standing. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their health. You are likely to enjoy togetherness with your friends and family today. Students are likely to excel and some can even hope for scholarships.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Newlyweds are likely to find togetherness most fulfilling. An excellent opportunity for a new business tie up may come your way. An item you had been wanting is likely to be bought today. Financially, you can find yourself on a strong wicket and splurge to your heart’s content. Those in the creative field may find their creative touch most profitable. Good health is yours for the asking as you maintain a regular routine.

Love Focus: Spouse will be extra nice and uncharacteristically loving!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. Some of you can get lucky and get selected for a prestigious assignment. You will be able to surmount all the odds on the financial front. You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Prospects of marriage of the eligible in the family are set to brighten. Someone may persuade you to accompany him or her on an interesting excursion. You are likely to overtake your competitors by burning the midnight oil. Good returns from investments are foreseen. You are likely to earn a name for yourself on the professional front. There is an outside chance of something positive happening on the health front.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Lucky Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. You may be compelled to do something out of your wish. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out.

Positive developments on the financial front are likely. Your professional competence is likely to open many doors on the career front. You are likely to achieve perfect fitness through your own efforts.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity arrives at your doorstep, and fills you with immense joy and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 3,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A favourable situation can be expected by maintaining the pace on the professional or academic front. A peaceful domestic environment can be expected and help you let your hair down. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. You will need to remain a bit conservative regarding your finances. If you are feeling under the weather, consider it a temporary phase, as your condition is set to improve.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 8,5,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting trip may materialise and take you on a tour of beautiful sites. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some.

Financially, you will be winner all the way, especially today. Prospects of promotion brighten for those in uniform. Keeping yourself active will save you from bodily ailments. Your go-getting attitude is likely to win you the brownie points on the family front.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 3,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

