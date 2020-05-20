Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 20, 2020 06:20 IST

The zodiac calendar has distinct personality traits that define someone. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Read on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Peace and quiet may elude you on the home front, but you will manage to let your hair down. Youngsters trying out a vehicle need to be careful.

A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. Your greatness lies in making things easy for others in both your personal and professional capacities. Your craving for rich food will remain, but you will manage to control your urges and remain in shape.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: D

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family youngster is likely to put in best efforts in achieving something, so don’t discourage. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. You are likely to take some positive steps to bolster your finances. You may need to adjust to someone new at work, so get to know him or her fast. Fatigue is likely to become a thing of the past as you adopt a new fitness regime.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and spending time with sweetheart will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Lucky Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Wedding for the eligible is indicated and will be a gala affair. Excellent showing on the academic front will egg some to perform better. Networking will prove of immense value on the social front.

Those experiencing a slump in profits will recover and start earning well. An opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front may come your way. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play.

Love Focus: An off mood lover will need your loving care to be brought into mood.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Excellent health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world! Steer clear of a grouchy family elder. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. Good tips will prove helpful for some students on the academic front. This is a good time to invest in a money making scheme. Someone will clear the air regarding a misunderstanding that is affecting your professional life and make you heave a sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Love may tug at your heart, but you may not spare time for it.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Following simple habits will help make your health vibrant once again. You can be counted upon to escort someone important on a tour. Use tact in touching upon a sensitive issue with spouse. It pays to be attentive in class as you manage to make the grade on the academic front. Some of you may end up spending more than anticipated, but money will not pose problems. Those slogging in their professional fields for long are likely to be rewarded handsomely.

Love Focus: Some of you face the prospects of getting silent treatment from lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A better line of treatment may be required for recovering from an ailment. You may have to be at your convincing best, as spouse may hold you accountable for neglecting something important. Become a perfect ‘yes-man’ today if you want to remain on a safe wicket. There may be some constraints regarding money, so remain tight fisted. Completing an assignment in the given time is important, so don’t take things lightly.

Love Focus: Those going steady for a long time can discuss marriage.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to develop an Interest in health foods. Don’t let up on tact in dealing with an elderly person on the family front. An exciting event is in the offing and is likely to bring the family together. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride.

Financial situation that has remained stagnant or is showing a downward trend is set to improve. You will be assertive enough to get an outsourced job completed in time.

Love Focus: You make have to think up newer ways of keeping lover’s interest alive in this relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Lucky Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now. You are likely to bounce back on the academic front and show your mettle to doubting. Financial front will look up as you start earning well. Your ideas on the professional front will be received favourably. You will need to overcome your weakness for junk food, if you want to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to remain in total bliss as togetherness strengthens loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 9,8,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you abreast of others in class. Be careful on what you spend, as you must conserve enough for spending on other essentials. Careless mistakes may get you hauled up by seniors at work. Good diet coupled with walks will keep you physically trim and healthy.

Love Focus: Arms of lover will appear most comforting today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Lucky Numbers: 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those married for long will be able to rekindle their love life and bring joy back into their lives. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to meet with thumping success. Extending a helping hand to someone is likely to win you many brownie points on the social front. Financially, you are set to gain, mainly from previous investments. Pace your work, if you don’t want to reach the burnout stage! Your new initiative will prove beneficial in coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Don’t put off lover by being too demanding.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good times are foreseen on the health front. Someone in the family may try to make you dance to his or her tune. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. Academically, some of you are likely to perform beyond your own expectations. Boost in earning will find you much more comfortable than before. Your performance in a creative field will leave those who matter totally impressed.

Love Focus: You will come closer to spouse as differences begin to disappear.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Lucky Numbers: 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s help on the academic front will get you out of a tight corner. Your mannerisms and the way you speak may become a big turn on for someone from the opposite gender! You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front as a major expenditure is foreseen. A break you had been awaiting on the professional front may come within your grasp. A health problem facing some is likely to get cured through home remedy.

Love Focus: Cooling off with lover at your favourite joint is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Lucky Numbers: 4,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter