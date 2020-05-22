Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 22, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 22, 2020 05:31 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Would it not then be helpful if you began your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Harmony prevails on the domestic front. Good consistent performance may find your career graph rising. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains. Hard work of yesteryears is likely to translate into continuously increasing financial strength. Higher ups will be happy with your performance at work. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Thanks to your ‘untiring’ efforts, your romantic life is likely to turn most satisfying!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1.5.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) You will be more than willing to give emotional support to someone in need on the family front. Those going in for higher studies are likely to get selected to a prestigious institute. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. There is a good scope of adding value to an event, so let your creative side assert itself! Joining a health club along with someone close will help in maintaining your interest on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be realised soon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Coming back to your old routine is certain to give a fillip to your health. A change is expected on the academic front which will be in your favour.

An advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. Someone who matters on the professional front is likely to give thumbs up to your performance.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat, due to your commitments.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Sticking to routine will contribute towards good health. Someone may have high expectations from you in resolving a family issue, so don’t disappoint. Helping someone on the academic front will help you win many brownie points. Money you had been expecting for long may be received soon. This is not the time to mull over the consequences of your action, just go ahead and do what needs to be done.

Love Focus: Time constraints may not allow you to fully enjoy the company of the one you love, but you will make up for it later and how!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Lucky Numbers: 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Peace and quiet may elude you on the domestic front. Some of you are likely to top an exam or crack a competition. This is a good day to spend on self-grooming or go in for an image makeover. Strong financial situation will help you to lead a life of luxury. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. Remaining regular in your workouts will keep you in a fine fettle.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone you have met recently, so expect romance to blossom soon!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Lucky Numbers: 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Someone’s example may make you health conscious enough to junk unhealthy practices. Busy schedule is likely to leave you very little time for the family, but you will manage to do the balancing act. Your ideas are likely to find favour with someone and get a thumping yes for an answer! Efforts at earning will need to be doubled for those planning to buy something big. It is best to wait and watch the developments taking place on the professional front, before making your move.

Love Focus: Your eyes are likely to do all the talking on the romantic front today!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Lucky Numbers: 7,8,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Something promised at work may not be granted, but your persistence will pay. Your ability to impress others is likely to make you popular on the social front. Peace and quiet on the domestic front will afford you an opportunity to let your hair down and relax. Following the instructions in letter and spirit in an exercise regimen is likely to make you fit sooner than expected. You will manage to get the nod of someone in authority for a new venture.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours prove fruitful, as you go around spreading your charm!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 6,4,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Time will be at a premium to attend a family function and you may give it a miss. You are likely to get a head start in a competition and will be able to cash on it. You are likely to take the initiative to come in touch with people of your cocktail circuit today on the social front. Financial situation of some is likely to improve considerably. Resorting to alternative medicine for a recurring ailment will help in getting quick relief. It may take some time to get into the right frame of mind at work today.

Love Focus: Mixed signals on the romantic front may keep you in a confused state of mind

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Lucky Numbers: 8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You may be a wee bit choosey in finalising a suitable match for yourself or for someone eligible in the family. Joining an elite organization cannot be ruled out for some. Friends and relations will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. You may get stretched in meeting a deadline at work. You are likely to pursue a physical sport, just to remain fit.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to keep your romantic aspirations in check, so go forth and have an exciting time with the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 2,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Adequate precautions will be required to keep an ailment from recurring. You may remain a bit reserved in discharging an important responsibility on the family front, but may have to give in to the demands of others. Offering your residential premises for someone’s new initiative is possible. Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. On the work front, you are likely to play your cards well to come into the notice of those who matter.

Love Focus: Taking an instant liking for someone is possible, so expect romance to knock on your door soon!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Lucky Numbers: 2,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) It is best to steer clear of gossip mongers, as you can end up getting mired in a controversy on the family front. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. Mental stress plaguing some is set to disappear. Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. You will be smart enough to take the cue and do things right. Coming back in shape will not appear as difficult as it had initially seemed.

Love Focus: If you are in love, there is every chance of embarking on a romantic journey.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Aches and pains that some of you are suffering from are set to disappear soon. Building bridges on the family front with those you dislike is likely to give you a sense of deep satisfaction. Things that were going wrong on the academic front will begin to improve. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. Something started by you begins to gather steam. Positive thoughts will help you remain happy and attain mental

Love Focus: It will be difficult to rein you in on the romantic front, so go forth and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter