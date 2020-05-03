Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 3, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 03, 2020 06:32 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Deed of a family youngster will make you feel elated. Luck favours you on the academic front, especially where admissions are concerned. Social networking just to remain in touch will prove to be a step in the right direction. Wealth comes to some by way of inheritance. Inadequate returns in the present job may force some to quit and look towards greener pastures. You will be able to exercise self-control where food is concerned and enjoy satisfactory health.

Love Focus: Gear up for a passionate evening, as stars on the romantic front appear bright!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will have enough to live comfortably, but not to splurge. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Submitting a project in time can make you burn the midnight oil. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Good health will motivate you to take on more responsibilities. Finding happiness in the achievements of a family youngster promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Gear up for a passionate evening, as stars on the romantic front appear bright!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Peace and quiet is likely to prevail at home as family remains at its best behaviour. A property deal shows all signs of getting finalised. Your academic efforts will prove satisfactory, but you will need to maintain the tempo. A comfortable situation prevails on the financial front. You may be given charge of something prestigious on the professional front. Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some.

Love Focus: Expect a blissful existence on the romantic front, as sweetheart showers love!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. It will be fun interacting with your near and dear ones. Keeping your mind stress-free will be important. Financially, you are likely to remain in a most comfortable situation. A good job opportunity is likely for those trying their luck on the job front. Health troubles get over as you become more health conscious. You are likely to do some fun things with family today.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. Profit sharing in a business venture will leave you better off on the financial front. Your decisions at work will turn out to be correct. An excellent line of treatment is likely to rid you of an old ailment.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you had met just a few times is a distinct possibility!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good advice on the family front will be aplenty and will help you in tackling a sensitive issue. You can turn your attention to something new on the academic front. Networking will only work to a limit, you will need to have merit too, so review your own strengths and weaknesses.

Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! You are likely to be made in charge of an important event or project. Good health will make you feel fitter than ever.

Love Focus: Prayers are likely to be answered soon for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. Stars seem favourable on the academic front and promise much success.

Monetary problems will become a thing of the past, as you come into big money. You will be able to steady yourself on the professional front. Some of you are likely to gain in health by choosing healthy options. Catering for the family will give you innate satisfaction.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours get positive results!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family ties get strengthened by exercising your genuine concern for your near and dear ones. Steely determination will propel you to success on the academic front. On the social front, an elder can become your biggest PR man in raising your image. You will be in a position to demand a big pay packet and boost your financial strength. This is a good day to renew professional relationships. You are likely to become health conscious and give a higher priority to your fitness.

Love Focus: A surprise on the romantic front is all set to delight you.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Praise for something you have achieved on the academic front is likely to come your way. Family may be supportive of your ideas. Those with a sweet tooth may want to try their hands on preparing a new dish.

Tightening the reins on your expenditure will be in your interest. Health conscious may push hard to attain perfect fitness. Your request for a raise is likely to get a sympathetic ear.

Love Focus: Romantically you are likely to find yourself on cloud nine, as you enjoy the company of your partner.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Peace and tranquillity prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. A special treatment by someone close is likely. Successfully completing an assigned job will give you the edge at work. Your dream of acquiring wealth may begin to take shape now. Health requires care, so don’t take any liberties.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to shower love and attention on you today.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Today, spouse will let you have your way instead of dictating you! Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! Your financial worth is likely to rise, as money flows in. A task entrusted to you at work will be successfully completed. You are likely to remain in the pink of health through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to reciprocate your loving gestures in full measure.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good performance is likely to keep you in contention for something important on the academic front. Bonhomie and bliss pervades the home front, as you strive towards togetherness. Excellent returns from previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. You will need the advice of a senior, before you embark on an independent mission. An exercise regimen adopted by you is likely to give encouraging results on the health front. Homemakers are likely to display their culinary skills today and win praise too.

Love Focus: You manage to douse the flames of passion and how!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

