Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 13, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:57 IST

The positions of the planets, the moon and sun together govern how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics and traits which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those in a joint family may face some turbulence involving spouse and elders. Keep money safely while travelling. Some of you are set to receive a substantial portion in an inheritance. Tensions prevailing in your life are likely to disappear. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. Stars foretell stability on the financial front. Get down to completing a project at work now, if you want to meet the deadline.

Love Focus: Lover’s proximity may get you into a romantic mood, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Property matter will get resolved to your satisfaction. Relief is foreseen for those suffering from prolonged sickness or a lifestyle disease. A chance meeting with someone you admire will leave you with fond memories. Monetary condition improves for some. Those in marketing are likely to face some difficult clients today. Expect something exciting on the family front. An overseas vacation, planned a long time ago, may be acted upon now. A

Love Focus: Caring and sharing is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may get tempted to steal a short vacation in the midst of work. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. You are likely to enjoy the day with your near and dear ones. Good daily routine will keep you fit. Your financial situation is set to get better. You are likely to have things moving as per your desire at work. Be more tolerant towards spouse or a family member, even though you don’t subscribe to their ways.

Love Focus: Spouse may get incommunicado over an issue and make the domestic environment tense.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An overseas trip is possible. You will need to become a go-getter to clinch a property deal. Your ability to impress others is likely to get the job done on the personal front.

Regular exercise may become a necessity for some. There is a likelihood of your spending more than required on something, so don’t loosen your purse strings. Don’t take things for granted or blindly trust someone at work, see things for yourself. Family may not be in the mood for your plans for an outing, but you will win them over.

Love Focus: Not getting positive signals from the one you secretly love may frustrate you, but worry not things are bound to turn out positive!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to go ahead with your travel plans without a hitch. This is the time to take the first step in acquiring property. Your attempts to impress those around you may not be appreciated by all. Initiatives taken on the health front will prove beneficial. Financial front remains stable. Good performance is likely to get recognition for you on the professional front. Much fun is in store on the family front.

Love Focus: Someone may try and create turbulence in your relationship; be careful.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Property and other assets can come to some by way of inheritance. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. Exercise judiciousness in playing the stocks. Some award or recognition awaits those in a government job. Something exciting can be expected on the family front today. Travel bug may bite and make you pack your bags. Eating wayside food threatens to make you unwell, so be very careful.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner due to paucity of time.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnized soon. Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavorable. Those planning to buy a house or building one will find the day favorable. Visiting someone close is likely to give you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Sticking to routine will contribute towards good health. Excellent returns from investments may motivate you to think big. A mistake on the professional front is likely to be rectified in time before it does any damage.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy marital life to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A sightseeing trip is likely to be organized and prove most entertaining. You will need to set the record straight regarding an ownership. Keep your suggestions and opinions to yourself on the social front, unless asked for. Remaining regular in workouts will help you achieve your much-cherished physique. Curbing wasteful expenditure seems difficult, so remain a bit flexible on the home front. A lucrative deal is likely to be bagged by businesspersons. A family gathering may need to be cancelled.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most happening.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Choose an efficient mode of conveyance to avoid getting stranded. Property market may not seem too attractive as of now. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! Something newly adopted is certain to keep you fit and energetic. Raising capital for your dream project will not be difficult. Your ideas at work are likely to win appreciation. You can find a family member too intrusive in your matters, so throw broad hints to discourage this habit.

Love Focus: Chance encounter with someone can take the shape of a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be supportive in making you realize your dreams. A sightseeing trip may materialize for some. There is a strong possibility of acquiring property. Your attempts to impress those around you may not be appreciated by all. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. A venture is likely to turn profitable for businesspersons. A workplace rivalry can rear its ugly head today, so remain cautious.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, so expect to meet someone exciting today!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of:Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved. A delightful phase begins for some to make this day special.

Recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Higher ups are certain to favor you on the professional front. Peace and quiet on the home front will help you relax.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Property owners can expect good returns from a property deal. A home remedy may prove better to cure a seasonal ailment. Some more searches may be required by those looking for a suitable accommodation. Good investment opportunities come your way, so don’t miss them. Pace of progress on the work front may get slowed due to distractions, so time you pulled up your socks. Your support to a family youngster at this juncture may put him or her on the right track. Those planning a vacation can expect a fabulous time with their dear ones.

Love Focus: You are likely to devote focus and energy in resurrecting your love life.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

