Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 3, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:33 IST

The positions of the planets, the moon and sun together govern how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics and traits which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Good understanding with spouse is likely to bring him or her even closer to your heart. Delay in a journey is likely to be made up. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Satisfactory showing on the academic front may not be enough, so put in more efforts. Things move at a fast, but smooth pace at work. Some positive developments on the financial front are foreseen. Insistence on healthy habits will be key to remaining fit and energetic.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is likely to be received by those in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will take the initiative to change the furniture or something major on the home front. Planning an outing with friends is foreseen. A property related issue will be successfully dealt with. Good preparation will enable you to hold your own on the academic front.

You are likely to win over people who matter on the professional front. Financial gains are foreseen, especially for those indulging in speculation. Help will be at hand on the fitness front for those looking for a perfect figure and physique.

Love Focus: Finding time to meet lover may be difficult.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Exchange of an item with a friend or colleague will prove mutually beneficial. You may accompany someone on a fun trip today. Something concrete may be planned by you in a property matter. Applying to various institutes for higher studies is likely to keep some busy.

Professionals will need to think out of the box to increase clientele. Entrepreneurs are likely to generate enough capital to float an independent venture. Eating right will help you attain perfect health.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those fond of travelling may get a chance to visit someplace exotic soon You may need to set things in order to your house to achieve your objective. Your preparation will not go in vain on the academic front. Keeping up with the Joneses can turn your focus towards better earning. Professionals are likely to review their rates and charges. You may need to give a thought to bringing continued good health into your life. Doing up your home and calling people over is likely to give you a high today.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Setting up the house will be on the priority list of homemakers today. Travelling on a vacation is likely to give as much fun to some as the vacation itself. Rearranging the house will help bring about a much desired change. You are likely to achieve your goal on the academic front. Things finally start looking bright on both personal and professional fronts. Opportunity of investing in a lucrative scheme may come to you. You remain healthy by making some lifestyle changes.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour : Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Much excitement will be derived from travelling along with friends. Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. You may have to keep a low profile on the academic front.

You will go places on the professional front. Returns from previous investments will keep the bank balance healthy. Some of you can find yourself in a healthy financial situation. Emotional bonds get strengthened through mutual caring and sharing.

Love Focus: Togetherness will be immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A hike or a trek may interest some youngsters and promise much excitement. Accompanying family for an outing may not be as much fun as with friends. Shifting to a better environment is on the cards for some. You will manage to maintain the tempo on the academic front. A satisfactory performance on the academic front is likely. You will manage to put some good financial tips into action. Adequate rest will be required for those undertaking strenuous physical activities.

Love Focus: An excellent day is foreseen for those seeking a life partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Taking a ride with a friend or colleague to a fun place is possible today. There is much happening on the family front. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. People are likely to compliment you for your prized possession. Some hard work may be required to come at par with others in your chosen field. Profits from an ongoing project will fill your coffers and raise your spirits. Good health is foreseen for those who remain regular in their physical routine.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures of some will get a positive response.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Tranquility and positivity will pervade the home front and benefit the members. Good company in a journey will ease all the discomforts of travelling. Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. The day may find some heaving a sigh of relief on the academic front. This is the time to really let your hair down and enjoy yourself. Good negotiating skills will swing a lucrative deal in your favour. Taking good care of an ailing elder is likely to get praise from all around.

Love Focus: You may find lover or spouse a bit indifferent today.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling with friends will be fun. You are likely to bask in the glory of an achievement on the professional front. Coming out with flying colours in an exam or a competition is quite possible. Improvement in financial situation will encourage you to think big. Not sticking to a set routine may start affecting your work. You will be able to secure your health by a lifestyle change. Helping out a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Those meeting lover on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Attending a function or a party with family today will prove most exciting. A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today. Measuring up to the expectations of superiors will not be difficult and may give a boost to your career. You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you. You can make the mistake of taking things easy on the academic front, so wake up while there is still time. A business meeting will turn out to be immensely promising. Financially you are likely to find yourself quite secure. Good health will be assured by adhering to a regular exercise routine.

Love Focus: This is the time to enjoy life, so go out and paint the town red!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A chance to drive a luxury vehicle may be availed by some. Chance of laying your hands on a premium piece of property cannot be ruled out. You are likely to take on more jobs at work than you can conveniently handle Take care of your personal security. A health tip is likely to come in handy in achieving fitness. Something that had remained undone on the home front is likely to be completed

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter