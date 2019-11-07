Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:08 IST

We all want to achieve success in all our endeavours but often encounter obstacles that we could easily avoided if we knew what the future has in store for us. Horoscopes prep us for the adversities that may come our way and thus, save us from bearing losses.

Go ahead and check if the stars are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You can resent someone’s company in a long journey. Property issues get settled. You may have to get around someone and even massage someone’s ego to get help on the academic front. Light exercise will do you good. You will be able to save money in an outing as someone else foots the bill. A tough duty that you are apprehensive about may not materialize. Parent or a family elder will act as an excellent sounding board for gauging whether you are in the right.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so don’t miss out on arranging a special surprise for the evening!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. You may end up paying more for something that could have been got cheap. You are likely to earn from property. Something that you were worried about on the professional front will come out right. You can become concerned about the health of someone close. You may not get everyone’s consent for implementing a new idea at work. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may need to come to a consensus on an issue with your beloved, if you want to go ahead with the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travel will prove rejuvenating and refreshing. You will take a step nearer to resolving a property dispute. Getting in two minds regarding pursuing a course or going in for higher studies is possible, but you will make the right choice. Health remains fine overall. Good earning may keep you in an upbeat mood today. You can take up too many jobs at a time and get overworked. Organising a family gathering or inviting someone over is possible.

Love Focus: You may not like someone getting too lovey-dovey with you, but handle the situation with tact.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you let your hair down. Remain cautious while travelling. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. Your academic performance will be to your satisfaction.

Those working hard to get back in shape are likely to succeed. On the financial front, you may bite more than you can chew, so be realistic in your dealings.

Love Focus: Lover may not seem into you, so don’t hesitate to review your relationship and take some hard decisions.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Take steps to resolve a property matter amicably. Those indulging in outdoor activities need to take care of their health. You will need to become proficient in everything opted by you on the academic front to fare well. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and will add to your wealth. You will find your way clear for achieving your immediate professional goals. A close watch may be needed on someone in the family.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may upset lover and put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Furnishing a new property may be on your mind. Health remains satisfactory, but needs care. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some on the academic front.

Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. You will get the better of behind-the-scene manipulations at work against you. Chances of shifting into a new accommodation look bright. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will prove fruitful and get you close to the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Seek clarifications on the academic front quickly before you get involved in other issues. Don’t shy away from spending an extra penny over something, as it is not likely to affect you financially. Promotional prospects for those in the defence forces brighten. Home front requires caution as your partner may not be in line with your thought process.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to may make the first move, so expect a whirlwind romance to sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Spouse may not see eye to eye with you and create a scene. Dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some. Deal in property only with well-established dealers. Some of you may get earmarked for campus recruitment on the academic front. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Financially, you are likely to remain well off and have enough to fulfill your heart’s desire!

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. On the academic front, you may become more interested in what others are doing, instead of focusing on your own work.

Being judicious in spending will help you save for something big. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. You will find the family income on the rise. This is not the day to go on a crash diet as it can affect health.

Love Focus: You will be willing to take all the trouble, just to meet your beloved today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. Something that you considered easy on the academic front may no longer be so, due to increasing competition. Health conscious will discover some new route to fitness. Some developments are likely to make you financially stronger. Your communication skills and persuasiveness is likely to help you win a business deal. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front, so expect a quiet time with family. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch.

Love Focus: Love life needs rekindling, so bring some imagination into play!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some contentious family issues may need to be sorted out amicably. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Your performance on the academic front will be lauded. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. You are likely to tighten your belt to control rising expenditure. Your Initiative is likely to make the day profitable on the business front.

Love Focus: The day seems extra happening on the romantic front, so put your best foot forward!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. You are likely to better your previous performance on the academic front. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. A payment long overdue is likely to be received. You may not be able to get your way on the professional front and may feel a bit frustrated. Togetherness with family will make love grow stronger.

Love Focus: Need for resurrecting love life may make some opt for a second honeymoon!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

