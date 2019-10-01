Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:31 IST

Astrology determines our daily horoscope. It is the positions of the sun, the moon and the planets that determine these predictions. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in our favour today

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those looking for one. You are likely to fare well in your efforts on the academic front. Your initiatives are likely to make you the favourite of your seniors. You receive support of the family when you need it the most. Those on pilgrimage may find the trip spiritually uplifting Things start to improve on the financial front, but you remain on the saving mode. Balanced diet will be your key to good health.

Love Focus: A special invitation to a gathering is in the pipeline for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends. Visiting some out of town relative or friend is possible. Whatever you have aspired for on the academic front will slowly begin to turn into reality. Your networking abilities will help someone get a better job. Health remains excellent and promises to keep you energetic. You are earning well and there is no problem foreseen on the financial front in the near future.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those travelling out of station may meet an exciting opposite number. Those looking for suitable accommodation are likely to find one. Things move favourably on the academic front. Good performance will help you in enhancing promotional prospects. Excellent earning opportunities come your way and you will be able to make the most of them. A new form of exercise may benefit some on the health front. Some of you can be deterred from travelling out of town.

Love Focus: Coming nearer to the one you love will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A current relationship will need some time to blossom. Enjoying the beauty of nature on a vacation is foretold for some. A property issue may be decided in your favour. Your preparation on the academic front is likely to see you through a tough competition.

If something important is to be done today on the work front, do it as this is your most favourable time. There will be no problem on the financial front; in fact things are going to improve. You are likely to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: You will need to be at your best behaviour on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Stiff competition is envisaged on the academic front, but your position remains strong. Those in charge at work can punch holes in your job well done and make you start all over again. A marginal increase in earnings will be a positive indicator of better times ahead. You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. A family issue may need to be tackled diplomatically. A tiff with lover gets resolved as you travel together on an exotic outing. This is a good time to invest money in gold or real estate.

Love Focus: A romantic encounter can very well be the highlight of the day!

Lucky Colour : Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Chances of getting a flat allotment through a draw look bright. Something that you were yearning for on the academic front may finally be yours. Good decision on the domestic front may ward off an ugly situation. Travel today will be both relaxing and enjoyable. Some of you may want to switch to a saving mode. You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance. Following a regular exercise regime is likely to find you in a totally fit state.

Love Focus: Extra efforts may be required on the romantic front to make the one you are interested in aware of your existence!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Family remains most supportive of your ideas. A trip abroad will prove fruitful for business persons as overseas deals come their way. Good news awaits some on the property front. Academic excellence is foretold and will help you in achieving your dreams. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody senior. A policy or investment is likely to mature and boost your bank balance. Practitioners of yoga and meditation can derive immense benefit.

Love Focus: Driving around for fun is likely to give you oodles of joy.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Some of you are likely to raise a loan to buy your dream home. Outstanding performance can be expected by some on the academic front. This is a good day to take up important projects at work. Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting. Good health will motivate you to achieve much. Attempts at resolving a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results.

Love Focus: An old flame may reappear in your life, bringing excitement along!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A long journey can boost your prospects of finding love! Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Colleagues are likely to stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding on the professional front. A new exercise regimen promises to lead you to total fitness. Domestic front is likely to be most serene today and help you relax. Those into private practice may need to boost publicity to enhance business.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be taken to the next level by lover and enjoyed to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. You will need to adopt a wait and watch policy on the academic front. Those in the creative field will be able to showcase their talent. A delayed payment may finally be received. Helping hand of someone on the domestic front will be a godsend. An overseas journey is foreseen for some. You are likely to enjoy good health by removing the worry bug from your mind.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A good price is likely to be earned for a piece of property. Your academic performance will be better than you had expected. A personal task of a superior at work is as important as an official job, so don’t have any reservations in carrying it out. It will be important to start saving for an event planned for the future. An achievement by someone close can put the family in high spirits. An opportunity to travel abroad is possible Some of you are likely to make gymming a part of your life and reap benefits on the health front..

Love Focus: Finding someone attractive may awaken romantic feelings within you, so expect exciting times to begin soon.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Travel will be both enjoyable and profitable. A new household item is likely to be procured by some. Your determination to do well on the academic front will find you touching newer heights. This is a good day to take up important projects at work. Much money and efforts will be required to organise something at home. An advice on the health front is likely to work wonders. A relaxing environment on the home front will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Romance may enter the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

