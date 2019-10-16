Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Better returns from property owned by you can be expected. You are likely to remain socially active by visiting or calling over your near and dear ones. Your health consciousness is likely to keep you in the best of health. Good investment schemes come your way. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Setting out for a vacation now may not guarantee an exciting time. Things going smoothly on the academic or professional front may give you a sense of complacency, but it is better wake up from your reverie and keep your efforts on.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front will be encouraging.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. This is a great day when you enjoy your heart out. Self-discipline on the dietary front will find you much fitter than before. An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. A journey by road will give you the opportunity to visit little known places en route. You are likely to build your reputation at work by good PR and networking. A family issue may require your involvement in resolving it.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front may affect your healthy relationship.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can do something exciting involving the whole family. Overseas travel with family is indicated for some and will be lots of fun. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. Someone can hurt you with his or her insensitive comments on the social front. Those ailing for some time are likely to make a fast recovery. Financially, you will need to remain a bit tight-fisted today. Good news on the professional front will keep you elated.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love is likely to give you immense happiness.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Setting out on a long journey is indicated for some. Some of you may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat. A social gathering will have you as its center of attraction! Someone unwell may show quick recovery. Financially, you will be able to achieve stability. Learning new skills on the work front will be both exciting and challenging. Someone overshooting the family budget may irritate you.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a co-worker in the office and receive positive signals too!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An enjoyable day is foreseen for youngsters looking for some adventure. You can become envious with someone you dislike regarding a new possession. You are likely to be surrounded by your near and dear ones today. Yoga and meditation prove immensely helpful. You will be back to your penny-pinching ways just to put the money together for something important. Chance to discuss something pertaining to your career with higher ups can come to you today. A domineering family elder may become an interfering presence in your life.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. An exciting trip with friends is on the anvil. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. You may be hard put to find time to discharge a social commitment pending for long. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Incurring a heavy expenditure is not likely to deter you as you are confident of filling up your coffers once again. Some days nothing goes right at work and today may be that day.

Love Focus: Spouse may not have time for you today due to his or her professional or social commitments.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone’s help will help cut down on commuting time. It will be important to repose full faith in someone regarding a pending property matter. Socially, your popularity is likely to rise through active participation. A home remedy will not be enough to completelyeradicate a health problem. Earning for some is set to increase. Professionally, you are likely to forge confidently ahead. A guest may arrive at your doorstep unannounced and stay with you for a few days.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence in doing something you are not interested in can irritate some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Setting out on a vacation is foreseen and will prove lots of fun. Possession of a property may be given to some. You are likely to feel hurt by getting sidelined on the social front. You enjoy good health by keeping your diet simple. You are likely to come into big money asstars shine on the financial front. An incomplete job may put you in trouble with higher ups at work. A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come into your life, bringing romance along!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A good time is likely at work, when you will be able to carry out your tasks unhindered. Your excellent guidance is likely to make someone excel on the family front. Commuting can waste a lot of your time today. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. Feeling that someone is working against your interests may not be true. Taking a day off between exercises will prevent fatigue from setting in and keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to become financially stronger as money comes to you.

Love Focus: Romantic life seems immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. Those on a long journey will make good time and cover the delays. Good price can be expected for a property, if you are interested in it. Meeting near and dear ones is possible for those taking the day off. Past ailments will be overcome as your focus is on health now. Take all financial issues seriouslyas any laxity on your part can have unfavorable consequences. Things that you are trying toachieve on the academic or professional front are likely to come within your grasp.

Love Focus: You will need to do something about lack of excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus &Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you can be planning something big on the professional front. Spouse, parent or a family member is likely to lend you full support in your current endeavors. Some of you may be invited for an out of town function. Financial planning done beforehand is likely to help you keep your expenses in check. Don’t lend money to someone you know becomes lethargic in repaying. Sale of property promises excellent returns. Some desire you had been harbouring for long is likely to be fulfilled today. Some of you can get irregular in your workouts and break the rhythm.

Love Focus: Don’t let any third person dictate any terms in your personal relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Read between the lines in a property deal before signing. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Organizing a family do is on the cards for some. Be careful on the road, especially if you are yourself driving. Conserving money will be on your mind and to achieve this you will go to any extent. Success in a business venture is foretold.

Love Focus: Lover may plan something special for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

