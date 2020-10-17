Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Taking some austerity measures will prevent you from getting into a tight situation on the financial front. Those starting a new job are likely to find the going smooth. Balanced diet is likely to carry you far on the health front. A stand-off with someone on the family front is possible today and can get you all stressed. Things proceed smoothly on the academic front. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Shifting to a new house can be delayed.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve with the right kind of focus.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Money needs to be conserved and you can do this by bringing a change in your lifestyle. This is a good time to go ahead with your ideas at work, as things promise to turn out favourable. You can bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. A favourable day to resolve a property issue. You perform brilliantly on the academic front. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters.

Love Focus: A romantic affair may be taken to the next level by some.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those suffering from an ailment for long will find their condition much improved. Family is likely to encourage you to realise your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! Someone you are working for will hold a high opinion about your capabilities. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later. Travelling out of station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing. Good returns from property are likely for some.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to flood your mind today, so spare some time for love and make efforts to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): The opportunity you had been waiting for on the professional front is likely to come to you sooner than expected. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. You will find yourself on the top of the world, where health is concerned. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. A family youngster may not agree with point of view initially but be patient. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to endure the idiosyncrasies of lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Work today will seem like fun and your upbeat mood is likely to rub off on your co-workers. Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. Financial front will be in the pink of health. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. The good news may involve travel, money or a love relationship. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Nervousness cannot be ruled out for those meeting lover for the first time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. Someone in the family may annoy you by being too strict. Getting around your senior for a leave will not pose much difficulty. A past investment is likely to materialise. Some of you can take a short break from the monotonous routine. If you are in the run up for something, you can expect the outcome to be favourable. Property issue gets resolved amicably. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. You may need to review a decision taken on the domestic front to make it more effective. Things start looking much better than before on the financial front. Difficulties faced on the work front are likely to cease soon. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. Setting out for a long trip now will be favourable. A property issue can take an ugly turn if not taken care of.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Too much work on the professional front may compel you to devote some extra hours. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. If fame comes to you can wealth be far behind? Expect a windfall soon! Homemakers can plan on bringing about certain changes on the home front. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to find someone on the social front with whom you can share your innermost feelings. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Meeting your near and dear ones is possible on the family front. You may focus too deeply on something and neglect other subjects on the academic front. Your academic aspirations are likely to be realised soon. Investing in people is likely to bring you onto the social centre stage. Helpful attitude and your way with people are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for sometime is likely to finally ignite, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you can feel low and fatigued on the health front. You are likely to find difficult to handle a job at work most competently. Collaborations and tie-ups are likely to boost revenues and give a new lease of life to some industrialists. If there is any element of doubt in a contentious domestic issue, ask for some more time. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. Enjoying a good time with family is on the cards for some. A property deal can swing in your favour.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn your focus on a new love interest.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Increasing footfalls and rising sales may keep retailers in an upbeat mood. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Worry regarding a loan will dissipate as you will have enough for repayment. A relation may try to get an upper hand on the family front, but will not be able to usurp your authority. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. You will get a chance to entertain someone you are out to impress on the social front. This is an auspicious day to acquire property. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get close to someone you are secretly in love with.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A workplace senior may select you for conducting an important meeting. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. Investing money on somebody’s advice will be a good idea to get good returns. An opportunity for meeting a distant relative may come to you and should not be missed. You will be much more mentally at ease by talking things out with someone you blindly confide in. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

