Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 11, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 06:15 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. Good news awaits some on the property front. Volunteering for a cause on the social front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. A salary rise or increment can be expected by some. Some turbulence on the work front may be encountered and have to be dealt with diplomatically. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort.

Love Focus: Meeting a soul mate during a trip with friends is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to save much in a job that you had outsourced on the professional front. If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time.

Love Focus: You can go out of your way to seek love and will not be disappointed!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Only a little effort will be able to resolve the problems faced by students on the academic front. Your reputation on the social front is set to rise. Stability on the financial front is assured as things begin to look positive. You will succeed in manoeuvring yourself to a position of advantage at work. You may start something on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasise about on the romantic front is likely to be realised soon!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those planning to migrate to a different city is likely to start planning for the same. If you are wish to on embark on a short vacation, now’s the time when you enjoy the most. You will manage to pacify someone who is spoiling for a fight. Savings made previously will stand you in good stead now. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. You may remain in celebratory mood on the social front as you enjoy your popularity within your circle of friends and relations. You will manage to up the ante on earning on the side. You derive immense satisfaction on the work front by making all the right moves. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in a competition.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to plan a fun outing for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. A much awaited house construction may be started. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well. A deal that you are eyeing is likely to be yours soon. Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. Your personal equation with those who matter on the professional front gets strengthened.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower his or her affections on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. An ancestral property may come in your name. Taking an initiative that you had been putting off previously will be a step in the right direction. Good earning will help you remain financially strong. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work on the professional front. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Excellent results are foretold in something that you have initiated on the professional front. Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front. You may derive much pleasure in getting one up on someone you don’t like. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and ease your financial burdens. Eating right may prove your key to good health. A relative or friend is likely to make the home front entertaining. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to.

Love Focus: Someone’s quiet and subtle ways are likely to bowl you over on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Getting a good offer on the professional front is likely, but will require efforts. You may be tempted by a friend or colleague to try out a new exercise regimen to achieve total fitness. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. Strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel.

Love Focus: Flirting won’t hurt you and can give oodles of fun, so why not enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. Indecision about an issue affecting your life may keep you mentally ill at ease, but the outcome will be favourable. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. You are likely to initiate something on the professional front that will prove beneficial in the long run. An above average performance on the academic front will help to bring you into notice of others. Worries regarding something on the home front will vanish as things begin happening according to your plans.

Love Focus: Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised, but not without playing to the crowd! Financial worries are best forgotten, as money from the past investments come to you. A small trip can make you mix business with leisure. Renovation work may be taken up at home.

Love Focus: An office romance may take roots and make workplace fun for some!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. Someone will help you in making the right property choice. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front. Some fun activities with friends may beckon you on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

