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Ukrainian embassy hosts 'VOLIA 35' concert in Capital

The event highlighted the spirit of resilience through a diverse lineup of performances

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 16:40:01 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Music, culture, and solidarity came together in the Capital as the Embassy of Ukraine in India presented VOLIA 35, a special concert which was celebrated on Saturday on 35 years of the restoration of Ukraine’s independence.

Artem Nosko, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India
Artem Nosko, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India

Derived from the Ukrainian word volia, which translates to both “freedom” and “will”, the event highlighted the spirit of resilience through a diverse lineup of performances.

Croatian soprano Silvija Radjen Kumar and Ukrainian violinist Tetiana Mahdych
Croatian soprano Silvija Radjen Kumar and Ukrainian violinist Tetiana Mahdych

Curated by musicians Silvija Radjen Kumar and Lanu Yaden, the musical afternoon brought together over 15 Ukrainian, Indian, and international artists. The concert unfolded in two acts.

Volodymyr Prytula, Second Secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in India
Volodymyr Prytula, Second Secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in India

The first half set a soulful tone with classical piano and violin recitals, featuring timeless Ukrainian tracks alongside global hits. The mood shifted in the second half as a live band took the stage, delivering dynamic rock and contemporary sets.

Adding to the experience, attendees also sampled a special menu of authentic Ukrainian dishes crafted for the occasion.

  • Sanchita Kalra
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanchita Kalra

    Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Ukrainian Embassy Hosts 'VOLIA 35' Concert In Capital
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