Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:08 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A social function can prove most enjoyable today. A healthy option chosen by you promises to lead you to perfect fitness. Saving money for something big is the need of the hour for some. Employees may demand a pay hike and put you in a spot. You can take your friends for a spin in your vehicle. A property issue may go the legal way and cause problems. A family elder may compel you to do something that you are not in favor of.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your contribution to a workplace project or assignment may not appear adequate to higher ups. Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a cozy home environment. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free. Money comes to you in a steady stream to keep you financially secure. A journey may not be as comfortable as you had visualized. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Tensions prevailing in your life for some time will simply disappear.

Love Focus: Romantic front is set to brighten up with the arrival of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health and finance appear good. Buying a luxury item may have to be put on hold. Some of you may lag behind in work on the academic or professional front, but will make up for it. You are likely to plan something exciting today with the family. Vacationing in a new place is possible, so expect to spend an exciting time. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Your extrovert nature can click with an opposite number.

Love Focus: A secret admirer may express his or her feelings for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travel stars look bright. It is best to resolve a property matter those involved, before it becomes a problem. Your style of functioning is likely to impress those who matter Good dietary control will keep you away from common ailments on the health front. You are likely to find yourself financially secure as more avenues for earning money open up. You may have to put in some efforts to bring calm and tranquility on the home front. Keeping someone in good humor on the professional front will prove beneficial to your career.

Love Focus: You can get upset with lover for not keeping his or her promise.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A childhood friend may take you down the memory lane. Good health is yours for the asking, as you become increasingly health conscious. You can safely lay your fears to rest regarding your monetary condition. Praise is in store for those working for a professional set-up. Don’t take up any issue pertaining to property today, as stars appear unfavorable. Those romantically inclined are likely to find excellent opportunities come their way. Too much work on the home front may make some homemakers crave for a change. Someone may ask you to accompany him or her on a journey.

Love Focus: Falling in love today may become a reality for some.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A handsome amount is likely to be made by some in a property transaction. Some of you may be compelled to undertake a journey. You will have the resources to get an ancestral house renovated. Participating in a social event is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Freedom from health problems is certain for those who are taking treatment. You may have to look up to your colleagues for directions in a project on the professional front. It is best not to raise any contentious issue at home as it can create disharmony.

Love Focus: Emotional attachment with someone is set to usher in romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you. You may not be too quick in getting someone to his or her destination. Keep up with your exercise program, if you want to retain your present level of fitness. Some of you can be at the receiving end at office today. Someone is likely to do you a good turn on the family front. A journey undertaken by you can prove tiring and boring. Money will not be a problem as previous investments give good returns.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to muster enough courage to approach the one you love, but don’t worry, the result will be positive!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Plan to travel to someplace exotic is likely to be executed soon. House owners may rent out their premises for handsome returns. You will make good speed by hiring a vehicle, rather than by driving your own vehicle. Those unwell are set to recover quickly. Some of you will do best to remain in a saving mode to conserve money. Family bonding is likely to warm your heart and make you feel closer to your dear ones. You may be hard pressed to justify something not completed at work.

Love Focus: You may find spouse off mood due to some misunderstanding, so try to clear the air.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. Some of you may spend the day looking up suitable property. Some of you can be planning for a house warming party You will be able to keep fit by sticking to workout routine. Money will not be a problem as previous investments give good returns. Someone in the family may want your help, but is reluctant to ask, so become more accommodating. A situation causing worry on the professional front is likely to be resolved without any difficulty.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover is on the cards and your attempts at kiss and make up may go in vain!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling out of town. A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. You gain popularity on the social front through your own efforts. Health issues will need to be addressed to maintain good health. An increase in rent is possible for those living in hired houses. Your suggestions on the professional front will help cut down cost and time of a project. It is best to respect the decision of a family elder, even if it seems unfair as it will be for your own good.

Love Focus: Someone who used to like you may deliberately try to avoid you, so find out why.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling! Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Someone is likely to hurt your feelings, but it will not be deliberate, so take it in your stride. Efforts on the work front are likely to bring praise and appreciation for you. Making plans for an outing with family is possible. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. You will be better off saving for the rainy day, than spending on those who don’t reciprocate.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mode today, so give a sympathetic ear if you want to enjoy an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A professional matter will be resolved in your favor. Your favorite child is likely to make the day exciting for you. Overstraining on the fitness front may cause problems, so take it easy. Your financial situation is likely to show marked improvement. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with activity that promises to be most entertaining. A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favor.

Love Focus: Spouse and you may pull in different directions and make the domestic atmosphere tense.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 06:07 IST