Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 21, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 06:37 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine what’s on the cards for us every day. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you and whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keep a travel plan open-ended, as some changes are envisaged. Property issues are best postponed for some other day. Your performance remains strong on the academic front. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. Taking up yoga or meditation is likely to keep you healthy and at peace with yourself. You are likely to forget an important day and pay for it on the home front! You will have to think up some more ways of earning, as a source of income threatens to dry up.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term romance may tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Enjoying a vacation is on the cards. Some of you may undertake residential construction soon. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. A job well done will earn you a pat on the back at work. Luck favours you in money matters and will keep your coffers brimming. Those feeling under the weather will show a marked improvement in their condition. Meeting members of the extended family is possible in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front may put you on the defensive.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A regular exercise routine will help keep you in shape. Spending time in the comfort of your home is indicated for some. If travel is on your mind, cater for the weather to enjoy a pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Professionals are likely to earn well. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks.

Love Focus: There seems to be no holds barred for you on the romantic front, so go all out to entice the one you secretly desire!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good news awaits you on the family front. Commuting by public transport may require getting used to. A house construction is likely to be commenced by some. Broad base your studies, instead of getting too much into the specifics on the academic front. You will manage to put your point across over an issue on the work front. Those in the creative field are likely to find the day profitable. Some thought may need to be given to your health.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour seems certain to bear fruit, so be prepared to enter an exciting phase of life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good time to plan a short vacation, just for a change of scene. Excellent prospects on the property market are foreseen for some.

Excellent performance is foreseen for those facing an exam or a competition on the academic front. Previous investments promise handsome returns. Your overconfidence is likely to let you down today. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world today. Homemakers may remain busy in giving a different look to the home front.

Love Focus: Spending time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen today

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A piece of property is likely to be found that fits your pocket. Avoid distractions in your quest for excellence on the academic front. You are likely to become the confidant of a senior by winning his or her trust. Money will not be a problem for you, even for splurging. Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. A pilgrimage or a sightseeing tour is likely to become a reality soon. Parent or a family elder can berate you by comparing with others, who are better than you.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An invitation will allow you to explore a new location. Your focus is likely to help achieve what you have set out for on the academic front. You are likely to make your mark by tackling some complex problems at work Chances on overspending in a shopping spree are foreseen. Advice of a family elder will help in tackling a contentious issue on the family front. A healthy bank balance will give you added confidence.

Love Focus: A marriage of someone close may be solemnised.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good time is likely to be spent in the company of friends and relations. Cater to the weather while travelling. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. There is a bright chance of your getting jittery on the academic front. Initiative taken to clinch a deal will succeed through your skillful negotiation. Financially you will find yourself in a comfortable situation, but it could have been better. Not Seeing Eye to eye with an elder may lead to a showdown.

Love Focus: Disappointment is foreseen for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An excellent property deal is likely to come your way. Not shying away from taking help is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Promising opportunities may come to those wanting to switch jobs. Some of you are likely to soon start earning well. Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front. Chance of plans for an outing getting upset is possible. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower much love and affection.

Lucky Colour: light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to make good time in a journey. Property issues are best left untouched today. Professionally, you will prove most efficient and complete your tasks satisfactorily. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front. You may get into two minds for incurring certain expenses. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to give immense joy.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Setting out on a vacation may well become a reality for some. Don’t be in any hurry to sign the dotted line in a property transaction. Health remains good, as you start making some efforts in that direction. A family elder may not be in a position to travel, so don’t insist. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front. This is a good time to project a personal request to higher ups at work. Money will not pose any problems.

Love Focus: A wedding of someone eligible is likely to be solemnized soon.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. A long journey may not be a good idea now.

A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell. You may not find the going too smooth today on the academic front. Going for good bargains will help you save a lot. It will be fun to let your hair down in the company of friends.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to strengthen current relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

