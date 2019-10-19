HT Friday Jam 2019: Raftaar mesmerises the audience with his desi swag

more-lifestyle

First week of the HT Friday Jam 2019 proved to be a musical odyssey full of awe, for the people who had gathered to watch the much-loved rapper, Raftaar in DLF Cyberhub.

Rap artist Raftaar and singers Rasmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi wooed the audience with their performances at HT Friday Jam Season Six’s launch event in Gurugram.

Everbody seemed to be enthralled by the rapper’s performance. From the beginning of the event, everybody was thrilled and upon Raftaar’s entry, the whole amphitheatre was echoing with the sound of loud cheers and claps

Raftaar, being the humble man he is, too didn’t hesitate in reciprocating all the love he received. He invited the fans who had brought a handmade portrait of him, onstage and thanked them.

One of the most energetic rap artists, Raftaar, performed all his hit singles. From his indie records Swag Mera Desi and Naachne ka shauk to his Bollywood hit numbers Mantoiyat and Bandook Meri Laila, he sang them all, and delivered a dazzling performance. The audience too outlined their love for him by lip-syncing with the rap star and showed how was well versed they were with the lyrics of each song.

The best part about the program was Raftaar’s display of humility. He invited two aspiring rappers from the crowd on stage and had them perform their self-written raps live. Not just this, he also asked all the parents in the audience to send their kids on stage and danced with them.

Along with Raftaar, ace singers Rasmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi too delivered impressive performances.

The evening culminated with people leaving in complete admiration of the artists.

Next Friday, in the second week’s edition of HT Friday Jam 2019, DJ Sumit Sethi and Rocknama are coming to fire up your evening from 6pm in DLF Cyberhub. Don’t forget to be there.

