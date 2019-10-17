HT Friday Jam 2019: Season 6 is back with stellar artists and musical performances

more-lifestyle

Had a tiring week? Worry not as HT has your weekend plans sorted.

From Rock to Bollywood to Folk to Fusion and Hip-Hop, Friday Jam season 6 offers the biggest celebration of music bringing in the best singers and musicians across genres to the Millennium city, and the best part is that it’s free for all. To keep the audience entertained through the 4 weeks, the festival will also witness musical performances by stellar artists in the industry.

For the launch night on 18th October, we have a rap star who oozes desi swag. If you are fond of desi rap and love to lip-sync the words while feeling every bit of the song, you cannot afford to miss this. Raftaar, who rose to fame with his seemingly effortless rap in the song Swag Mera Desi is coming to charm in this week’s edition of HT Friday Jam.

Date: 18th October – 8th November 2019 (Every Friday)

Time: From 7:00 pm every Friday

Venue: Amphitheatre, DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram

Plan your life and make sure you don’t miss out on the fun

Week 1- 18th October Raftaar with Rasmeet Kaur & Deep Kalsi

Week 2- 25th Rocknaama + DJ Sumit Sethi

Week 3- 1st November Lakhwinder Wadali

Week 4- 8th November Astitava

We promise you entertainment which is one of a kind.

