Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal. See pics

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner took a tour of the Taj Mahal today. President Trump is on a two day visit to India, accompanied by First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka. The aim of the visit is to revitalise ties between India and US.

US First Daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses as she visits the Taj Mahal in Agra.(AFP)
US First Daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses as she visits the Taj Mahal in Agra.(AFP)
         

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner took a tour of the Taj Mahal today. Ivanka also handed her cell phone to a photographer for a photo.

President Trump is on a two day visit to India, accompanied by First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka. The aim of the visit is to revitalise ties between India and U.S.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner at Taj Mahal. ( ANI )
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner at Taj Mahal. ( ANI )

The Taj Mahal was the second stop in Trump’s 36 hour long trip, his first official visit to India. Diplomatic talks are supposed to take place on Tuesday, which are expected to deepen ties between both the democracies.

Trump and wife Melania walked hand-in-hand into the mausoleum, which had been built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner at Taj Mahal in Agra. ( ANI )
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner at Taj Mahal in Agra. ( ANI )
U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal. ( AP )
U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal. ( AP )
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. ( REUTERS )
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. ( REUTERS )

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India,” President Trump wrote in the visitors’ book. President Trump and First lady Melania were taken on a guided tour of the Taj Mahal by a guide who had been screened for the job by American security.

In the speech he gave at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for India. Trump also mentioned Bollywood blockbusters such as DDLJ and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar. He affirmed that relations with India held a special place for the US.

