6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:36 IST

US President Donald Trump is on a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India, which started from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday morning. The US president and his entourage was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel International Airport.

Shortly after landing, Trump took off in his Beast to Sabarmati Ashram to know about the life of Mahatma Gandhi, and understand his teachings. Trump and First Lady Melania were seen spinning the charkha at the ashram and wrote a thank you note to PM Modi who gifted the replicas of three wise monkeys - which stand for “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.

After spending 20 minutes at the ashram, the US President undertook a 22-km roadshow in Ahmedabad where he saw glimpses of the Indian culture as he headed towards the Motera Stadium, the world’s biggest cricket stadium. The highlight of the day was ‘Namaste Trump’ event which was jointly addressed by PM Modi and the US President.

“Thank you for the spectacular welcome,” Trump told the 100,000-strong raucous crowd as he talked about the strong bond between India and the United States. He also heaped praise on PM Modi, calling him a “strong leader” and “an example of how hard work can help you realise your dreams”. The US President, with an eye at the presidential campaign later this year, then listed his administration’s achievements and announced defence deals worth $3 billion with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the event with chant of ‘long live India-US friendship’. “There is so much that we share: Shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations,” the PM said. He gave Trump six hugs during the course of the day as he tranversed through the city, including the famous “bear hug” as the US President came out of the Air Force One.

The President and the first lady then left for the airport to go to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal, the immense white marble 17th century mausoleum on the bank of river Yamuna. They spent an hour at the Taj Mahal. “The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India!” Trump wrote in the visitor’s book of ASI.

The visiting leader’s next stop is national capital Delhi where he will hold a series of meetings with PM Modi. Trump will also sit for several meals with Modi, including lunch and a formal banquet on Tuesday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the President’s House in New Delhi at 10 am on Tuesday.

After the ceremonial welcome, Trump will travel to Rajghat to lay a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. At 11 am, he will go to Hyderabad House for restricted and delegation-level talks with Modi. The two sides are also expected to sign at least five MoUs covering areas such as energy security, oil and gas, intellectual property and civil nuclear cooperation. They will also conclude some defence deals.

On his first visit to India, the US President is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.