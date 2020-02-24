‘Namaste Trump’: Highlights from PM Modi’s speech at Motera Stadium

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 14:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on their first-ever visit to Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat.

From the time Donald Trump and Melania Trump landed at the airport and travelled to the Motera Stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, the government laid out a red carpet to welcome the visitors.

The Prime Minister spoke at the event at the stadium attended by hundreds of thousands of people cheering the leaders.

Here are the highlights from his speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad:

* “India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship,” PM Modi said.

* “The name of this program, Namaste, its meaning is very deep as well. It is from one of the oldest languages in the world—it is a Sanskrit word. It means that its greets not only the person but also the divinity within him,” he said.

* “If one is the Land of the Free, then the other considers the whole world as one family.

One is proud of the Statue of Liberty and the other is proud of the world’s tallest statue- that of Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity,” he said.

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

* There is so much that we share. Shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations,” he said.

* “This visit by President Trump is the new chapter in the relations between India and America. A chapter that will become a new document of progress and prosperity of the people of America and India,” he said.

* “You say: Be the best! You must have felt that the same sentiment of the people is being expressed in today’s welcome ceremony,” the PM said.

* “First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour for us that you are here. What you have done for a healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for the children in the society is admirable,” Modi said.