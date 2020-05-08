Jaipur Police’s all-women ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ distributing free sanitary pads in Covid-19 containment zones

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

The all-women ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ of the Jaipur police has been distributing sanitary pads in COVID-19 containment zones in the city during the ongoing lockdown.

The Nirbhaya Squad, in collaboration with ‘Jaipur Padman’, assessed the problems of women living in curfew-hit areas due to the novel coronavirus and joined hands to distribute sanitary pads free of cost.

The joint team has so far distributed 3,000 packets of sanitary pads to the needy women living in containment zones of the walled city area.

The bike-borne squad was formed last year with women trained in martial arts for warding off any threat faced by women in school, colleges, malls or at bus stops. The team of 80 women constables has been taking out flag marches in the curfew-hit areas to give message of social distancing and staying home.

“We came to know about the problem that women were facing due to the lockdown which is in force from last over a month. A few social workers also joined the movement. Distribution of sanitary pads was difficult in curfew-hit areas so we took help of the Nirbhaya Squad,” a member of Jaipur Padman group, Ashish Parashar, said.

He said that it came to the fore that men were reluctant to buy sanitary pads from medical shops for women members of their families in slum areas. He said that Additional Superintendent of Police of Nirbhaya Squad Sunita Meena immediately came in support to distribute sanitary pads.

“The team has already been distributing essential items in the containment zones. Health of women is equally important so the team is helping the group of social activists in the cause,” Meena said.

Rajasthan has reported 95 deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far with total 3,400 positive cases in the state. Curfew has been imposed in the walled city area of Jaipur. The entire state has been under lockdown since March 22.

