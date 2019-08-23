Welcome Lord Krishna with idols, paintings and peacock-inspired decor ideas, this Janmashtami

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:32 IST

On the occasion of Janmashtami, welcome Lord Krishna with idols, paintings and peacock-inspired decor ideas

* Embellished with 24-carat gold foil and zircons, this ethereal oil painting depicts Lord Krishna playing his flute as the cows listen to his tunes, mesmerised. Buy this from House of Sunil Mehra for Rs 45,000 (lead image)

* This silver coin by Adawna has the inseparable Radha and Krishna painted on it with enamel. Gift these this Janmashtami and pay a beautiful tribute to their eternal love. Available at Amazon.in for Rs 1,999

* Radha’s all encompassing love for Krishna is a legend that has stood the test of time. Made from cultured marble and engraved with 24-carat gold foil, this Radha-Krishna idol is available at thegoldentriangle. store for Rs 44,000

* This Radha-Krishna framed painting from Amazon.in will add some divine vibes to your room. Buy it for just Rs 169

* Spread love and compassion with this statue of Radha-Krishna standing under a tree, available at Pepperfry.com for Rs 1059. (left)

* This brass idol of Bal Krishna sitting in a jhoola will bless your abode with the Lord’s divine presence. Available at Amazon.in for Rs 5,099 (right)

* Place this super cute Bal Krishna gorging on his favourite makhan in your pooja room as you celebrate the Lord’s birth. Available at Momentz.in for Rs 15,200

* This canvas print that comes with a wooden stretch mount, depicts the mystical beauty of Krishna’s beloved peacocks. Available at Indiacircus.com for Rs 3,999

* This adorable Bal Krishna idol made of matte porcelain with a gold-plated brass flute in his hand can be a beautiful Janmashtami gift. Available at Lladró.com for Rs 82,000

* This jute cushion cover with peacock feather print is a beautiful tribute to the majestic birds that adored Lord Krishna. Available on Amazon.in for Rs 295 (left)

* Brighten up your sofa with these cushions that give a spin to the epic love story of Radha and Krishna, setting it against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower! Available at Pepperfry.com for Rs 559 (right)

* Weighing 900gm, this Bal Gopal silver jhoola with peacocks at the top can be an alluring addition to your pooja room. Available at Belirams.co.in for Rs 68,300

B01EC9NAYM, B0174RC144

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:24 IST