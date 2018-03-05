Ladies, here are 5 of the best co-working spaces for you

The idea of co-working spaces is rapidly growing in the country. While earlier women may have preferred to work from home, they now prefer working in an office set-up. Co-working spaces offer special facilities to women in the form of mentor sessions, creche facilities and networking opportunities to help them in their business. Here are the top women-friendly co-working spaces across the country:

1. 91springboard

91springboard has emerged as one of the leading co-working communities with the largest number of hubs present across key cities. Their Women Entrepreneur (WE) League curates events to encourage, inspire, and mentor female entrepreneurs in their business ambitions. The platform helps women share tools, knowledge, and network to help each other lead, start, and grow.

2. W Square

WSquare is a collaborative workspace that provides a ‘Working Desk’ for women who are looking for an alternative to working from home or to work independently. Their purpose is to create an environment that allows one to focus on work and meet interesting like-minded women in one place.

3. CoWrks

The CoWrks team is a community of like-minded individuals who live the millennial lifestyle and believe in the power of a community. Cowrks focuses on workspaces for women and networking options to tap into.

4. Go Work

GoWork allows women the freedom to innovate, collaborate and build a vibrant self-sustainable environment. It helps them to connect with freelancers, start-ups, SMBs, NGOs and corporates on a daily basis. An upcoming creche facility at GoWork’s campus will help mothers and single parents. GoWork also organises various women-led initiatives like mentoring sessions, meet-ups, accelerator programs and counselling sessions that help them develop lasting professional networks.

5. Innov8

Innov8 is a leading co-working startup that hosts various events like We Can, to mentor and inspire young female entrepreneurs.

