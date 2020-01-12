e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Lohri 2020: Here are songs that perfectly capture the spirit of festival

Lohri 2020: Here are songs that perfectly capture the spirit of festival

Lohri 2020: Lohri falls on January 13 every year and marks the auspicious period of Uttarayan. It is celebrated the night before Makar Sankranti.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jammu: Students in traditional attire dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Lohri festival in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
A harvest festival that celebrates the passing of the winter solstice, Lohri welcomes longer days and the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. The festival is traditionally observed in northern India.

Lohri falls on January 13 every year and marks the auspicious period of Uttarayan. It is celebrated the night before Makar Sankranti.

Lohri witnesses the lighting up of a bonfire, with people tossing sesame seeds, gur, sugar-candy, and rewaries on it. The festival is also marked by prayers as well as music and dance.

Music plays an intrinsic part of Lohri celebrations, with a number of traditional folk numbers and Bollywood songs taking centre-stage. With Lohri celebrations right around the corner, here are a few tunes one must play to get the festivities rolling.

Sunder Mundriye Ho: Sung by the king of Punjabi pop Daler Mehndi, it is a popular and energetic song which is a must-play at Lohri celebrations. The song expresses gratitude to the legendary Dulla Bhatti, who saved the girls Sundri and Mundri from being trafficked.

Lohri: The song from the film Asa Nu Maan Watna Da was sung by Jaspinder Narula and Harbhajan Mann, with music by Jaidev Kumar.

Lodi: From the film Veer Zaara, it is one of the most searched songs on Lohri celebrations. Featuring Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Preity Zinta, this is a popular Lohri track that talks about love and relationships. The song was sung by Gurdas Mann, Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

Massan Leya: The song by Raj Ghuman with music by Harjessh Bittu is another perky number associated with Lohri and is picturised on vibrant women dancing to the tunes of the festival.

Balle Balle: The song starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa from the film Mel Karade Rabba is a fun Lohri track celebrating newly married couples.

Diya Lohri Boliyan: The rendition by Shanker Sahney and Anand Raj Anand is a traditional Punjabi folk song that is still popular during celebrations. The extensive use of dhol and nagadas make it a must hear during Lohri.

