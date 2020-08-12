e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Meet the makers of Binod: Slayy Point

Meet the makers of Binod: Slayy Point

Binod memes have been trending all over the internet and other social media platforms and it all began after these two young YouTubers made a video about the comments section on YouTube

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:35 IST
Nishad Neelambaran
Nishad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
(Left) Abhyudaya Mohan and (right) Gautami Kawale
(Left) Abhyudaya Mohan and (right) Gautami Kawale
         

It was a regular shoot and upload day for young YouTubers Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan, who together run the channel, Slayy Point. Little did these two know that their video titled Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (Binod) would go on to become a sensation on all social media platforms. In the recent weeks, social media has been flooded with memes about Binod. It was through Slayy Point’s video that this name caught the attention of meme lovers and creators. And the rest, is history.

Ask them about their reaction on the popularity of Binod and their video, which has now garnered more than 6.3 million views on YouTube, and Kawale says, “To be honest, we did not know it would reach so many people so far and wide. We knew the word Binod has a catchy ring to it, but we never urged our subscribers to spam it all over or to promote it. Luckily, they felt the same emotions as us when they heard ‘Binod’, and made it a thing all over India. Needless to say, this was definitely a next level experience for us in our YouTube career and will be a major highlight in our life.” 

However, Mohan admits that this was just another video for them when they had planned it. “We have been YouTubers for four years now, and have seen our fair share of good, bad and funny comments. Hence, we thought it would be a great idea to make a video covering the plight of what happens to a creator when they post a video and try to look for feedback in the comments section. We scoured dozens of Indian videos from all over the internet, ranging from movie trailers to comedy videos to news pieces to look for the best types of comments that Indians make online. That is when we found this innocent comment of a guy who commented his own name and decided to speak about it in our video,” shares Mohan.

So, what do they have to say about the memes that have surfaced the internet after their video? “We love that Binod has become a word that can be used for anything and everything. It is so wholesome, unproblematic and random that it’s being used to show love, sadness, anger, disappointment; or just to elicit a reaction of confusion from people’s favourite celebrities,” says Kawale.

The duo understands the standard they have to maintain after this and are all geared up to take things forward. “It definitely kicked our butts, but in a good way. It forced us to step out of our comfort zone and not be afraid to innovate,” adds Mohan.

