National Doctors’ Day: On call to shake a leg, virtually!

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:11 IST

A video of doctors, from across India, dancing to Pharrell Williams’ song Happy, recently went viral! And on National Doctors’ Day (July 1) that very team of happy doctors have come up with a new video comprising doctors from across the globe, who have collaborated to shake a leg to Can’t Stop The Feeling! by Justin Timberlake.

The video features 60 doctors, some with their families or loved ones and others with their colleagues, from countries such as UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and Japan. Dr Sheetal Sawankar, one of the organisers in the team that has put together the video, says, “This video is a prescription from doctors all around the world for mental wellness, happiness and positivity amongst all the negatives that loom around us.”

Talking about how difficult it was to collaborate with everyone to come together for this initiative, Sawankar informs, “It was extremely difficult to coordinate with all the doctors who have participated because of the different time zones (in which they are) and the busy schedule of medical practitioners around the globe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

The video comes with a message. Dr Yuvrajsingh Jadeja, who has played a key role in convening the video, shares, “This video is an attempt to signify the unity and solidarity among medical community from the world over. The people participating in this video are in pairs, which was to point out the need for everyone to have a strong support system like family members, friends and colleagues; people who keep you sane and strong especially in difficult times.”

“During the filming of the video, a lot of doctors became Covid-19 suspects and patients themselves, but still everyone sportingly performed and projected the spirit of never giving up in adversity!” – Dr Yuvrajsingh Jadeja

Recounting how Sawarkar and Jadeja decided to make another video after the first one – that garnered immense popularity during the time when doctors were at the receiving end of harassment from relatives of Covid-19 patients – Jadeja adds, “The first song was like a bolt of lightning reaching out to millions in less than 48 hours. Celebrities, authors, and dignitaries acknowledged our effort by sharing our Song of Hope. A few days later, Sheetal and I were discussing how these tough times are taking a toll on people, and that now apart from Covid-19, we will need to fight a lot of negative emotions as well. So, we decided to do a video again, and started making calls to doctors around the globe. And, during the filming of the video, a lot of doctors became Covid-19 suspects and patients themselves, but still everyone sportingly performed and projected the spirit of never giving up in adversity!”

For those who are seen shaking a leg in this video, it was welcome break from their otherwise 24X7 hectic schedule. “Being part of this video meant a moment of relaxation and relief in these tense times that we are facing,” says Dr Ivan Henrique Yoshida, from Brazil adding, “We were able to transmit good energies and show that all of us — patients and healthcare professionals from around the world — are one big family.”

Dr B Sudhakar Subramaniam, from Canada, adds, “These are arduous, mentally exhausting and toilsome days. This video that has put together physicians from all over the world, has been a welcome break from the new routine or the new normal.”

Many medical practitioners, who have been bracing themselves to fight the pandemic amid heightened mental and physical stress, say that it has been a roller coaster emotional ride for them as well. Dr Shrutika Thakkar, from Mumbai, confesses, “ As doctors we have been having moments of anxiety of not only catching the infection but also exposing our families to it, on almost a daily basis. The reason why we all chose to become doctors is to serve to mankind, and this thought overrides all other emotions. Being able to talk to fellow doctors, friends, and colleagues has been the greatest strength in these trying times. But more than anything else, it has been about reiterating the positive affirmation that All is Well, and This Too Shall Pass!”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter