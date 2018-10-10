Navratri 2018 quotes, messages, images to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Navratri festival is celebrated to honour Goddess Durga, who symbolises power and purity. Fasts are observed and rice, wheat and pulses are avoided for nine days. Bhajans, garba and dandiya dances are some of the highlights of the festival. This year, Navratri commences on October 10 and will be celebrated till October 18. Here’s how you can wish your friends and family a happy Navratri 2018:

Navratri wishes

* May Ma light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles. Happy Navratri.

* Lakshmi ka hath ho,

Saraswati ka sath ho,

Ganesh ka niwas ho,

Aur maa durga ke aashirwad se,

Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho.

Happy Navratri.

* Wishing you nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Ma shower her blessings over you.

* Maa Durga ke aashirwaad se apka jivan sukhmay ho,

Iss Navratri pe hamari shubkamnayen aapke saath hai.

* Maa ka parv aaya,

Hazaaron khushiyan laaya,

Shubh Navratri.

* May the brightness of Navratri,

Fill your days with happiness,

May your dreams come true,

During Navratri and through the year,

Happy Navratri.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:53 IST