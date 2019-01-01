New Year 2019: Significant changes abound in 2019: Who gets what?

Our resident astrologer, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, predicts the highlights of 2019. Here’s what you should expect in your financial, professional, and emotional lives.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

On the whole, 2019 will treat you exceptionally well. Significant changes on the professional front can be expected between the months of February and July. Relationships require nurturing. Health remains excellent throughout the year, except for a slight dip in August. Financial stability is assured, but your desire to earn big money may take some more time. You may inherit property or acquire real estate. Achieving higher academic qualification is indicated. A disciplined lifestyle will improve health. Your social contacts will be needed to help a family youngster in achieving something important.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

For you, the year 2019 translates into the year of positive results. Solemnising the marriage of someone eligible in the family may remain top most on your mind during the first half of the year. Yoga and meditation may appeal to some and prove spiritually gratifying. Prospects for travel, even overseas, brighten in March or April. Expect a financial bonanza in the second or third quarter of the year. You would need to make special efforts to bring romance back into a relationship that has stagnated over time. You will be able to handle the challenges on the work front with your presence of mind.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-July 21)

The year 2019 is going to be the most crucial juncture of your life! Your efforts will not go in vain if a job change is on your mind. A business trip in July or August is likely to bring new opportunities for you. Monetarily, you remain strong enough to invest in property, this year. Avoid being negligent about your health else minor ailments may crop up. A competitor may give you a tough time on the romantic front in the month of November. You manage to bring harmony into your life and strengthen your relationship with all. Socially, you remain ever-popular in 2019. Be generous this year, as benevolence pays!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (July 22-July 22)

Expect this year to open up your luck! Professionally, things begin to turn for the better. Multi-tasking may become your forte in creating more earning opportunities this year. Although no windfall is predicted in 2019, you remain financially secure through previous investments. An elder may become instrumental in bringing stability in the family. Overseas travel for business or leisure is a strong possibility in February or March. The eligible will manage to find a suitable mate by the third quarter of this year. Ailments, if any, are likely disappear by the last quarter. Take care to preserve your social image, as it can take a beating in 2019.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

The year 2019 paints a rosy picture for you! Those struggling are likely to achieve stability in their job and may drop the idea to switch from their current roles. Your travel stars look bright, especially in the months of May and June, and may take you to never-seenbefore places. Homemakers may want to experiment a new look for their home. Financially, you remain strong and can go in for a lucrative investment in October. Students are likely to rise and shine amongst competition. Investment in real estate will give moderate results this year. Mood swings should be kept under control on the romantic front. Health improves through own efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

The year 2019 promises you success in both personal and professional spheres. Some special achievements are in store for you in the last quarter of the year. A position of authority may be acquired by some. Those in business are likely to prosper and profit through every venture you undertake this year. Your reputation on the social front is likely to soar during the first half of the year. You will get a chance to consolidate your gains in real estate. Although health is likely to remain good for most part, you should remain extra careful in July. Lovebirds would do well to keep the romance alive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

The year 2019 appears most promising! Real estate holds special attraction this year. Be sensitive to the feelings of someone close. Expect a good phase in family life from May to August. Financial strength grows by the first or second quarter. Professionally, a mixed bag awaits you in 2019. Be careful in September and October, as some ego wars with a colleague may hamper your peace of mind. Breaking new ground or foraying into a new business is also indicated this year. End of the third quarter rings in good health for you. A lot of travel is envisaged in the latter half but you need to be extra careful of your important documents.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your stars shine bright this year! You can expect something good happening in your career in the first two quarters of the year but be watchful of your steps in October. Overseas travel is a strong possibility in August or September. On the financial front, it would be wise to be more conservative this year, as expenses are likely to show an upward trend. Restoring a property to its old glory is also indicated this year. Those on the fitness trail may become insistent on eating right and exercising. The months of April, June, and September do not augur too well for romance, so it would be prudent to go slow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

The year 2019 allows you to build upon whatever was initiated previously. Steps taken for career enhancement are expected to succeed by the latter half of this year. A better and wellpaying job is in the offing for those looking for one. Acquiring new property in August or October is possible. Use the available funds to realise your dream. This year, you may find yourself much closer to your family than before. A vacation with your near and dear ones is indicated in the month of April or May. Health needs care in the first quarter, so don’t neglect it. You should take steps to restore a flagging relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

The year 2019 ushers in a new phase in your life! With a neversay-die attitude, you can expect a new professional beginning as your career aspects appear the strongest this year. Financially, you need to be judicious in your spending and focus more on saving. Minor ailments besieging you are set to vanish this year. Taking up a sport is indicated for some. Family remains most supportive. Don’t let the lack of intimacy affect your relationship. Newly-married will have to go through the pressure of starting their families. Be more visible socially and never take your problems to bed!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

The year 2019 allows you to overcome all odds and how! Gaining a position of authority in your profession is foreseen. Additional academic qualifications are likely to benefit in a competitive situation. Financially, you are bound to do well. Social scene brightens, as you regain lost popularity. Refuse your temptations to try short cuts for weight loss. Possibility of accompanying someone abroad in November or December materialises. An addition in the family can be expected in the month of April or September. Current relationship needs nurturing. Resolve to be polite to all.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

This year is the year of consolidation, where you strengthen all spheres of your interests. Business realms appear to be exceptional as you reap rich dividends. Children are likely to add a feather in their cap with an achievement on the academic front. Choosing to save with an eye to finance a personal project is possible. Travelling overseas or out of town is a distinct possibility in October or November. Eating right and adopting an active lifestyle will need to be your fitness mantra this year. A long-term romantic relationship may culminate in a wedding. Spiritual endeavours provide peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Mustard

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 13:22 IST