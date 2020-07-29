e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / OMG! Are these food dishes for real?

OMG! Are these food dishes for real?

There are several dishes across the world with absolutely strange, unusual and odd names. Here we list some of them for you.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:30 IST
Neharika Sharma
Neharika Sharma
Hindustan Times
What’s in a name?
What’s in a name?
         

The beauty of food is that it is extremely customizable. You can add, deduct or replace any ingredient you like. And voila! A new dish is ready. Now comes the time for nomenclature.

There are several dishes across the world with absolutely strange, unusual and odd names. Here we list some of them for you. Read on to know more about these weird dish names.

Kuch Nahi: Are you also one of those who go out with friends and family, but wants kuch nahi? Well, if that’s the case, let us introduce you to your favourite dish. There’s a sundae ice cream named ‘Kuch Nahi’. Now you can have what you’ve been wanting for so long!

Imam Fainted: The literal translation of this dish is ‘priest fainted’. However, there is no legit relation between fainting of an imam and this dish. This is a dish in Ottoman cuisine made using of whole eggplant stuffed with onion, garlic and tomatoes, and simmered in olive oil.

Pee Cola: It sounds gross! But actually it is an exceptionally popular soda, which is bottled in Ghana.

Doli Ki Roti: This is a long lost delicacy from Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab. It is a traditional deep-fried flatbread made out of spice sour dough. Till date, several households, especially the ones that have a Multan connection, enjoy this vintage dish.

Welsh Rabbit: If you’re thinking that this dish contains meat of a rabbit then you are absolutely wrong. Welsh Rabbit is a vegetarian dish. It simply contains melted cheese over toast or crackers.

Devils on horseback: Again! There’s no horse meat in this dish. Devil on horseback is a hot appetizer made by wrapping dates stuffed with cheese in bacon.

Toad in the hole: This is another incredibly unusual name for a very simple dish. Toad in a hole refers to any egg cooked in the hole cut out of a piece of bread.

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In