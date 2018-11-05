Play the perfect host at your Diwali party

Been so busy with Diwali preparations that you forgot to make arrangements for a party? Worry not, as you can still be the ultimate host and throw a last-minute Diwali party packed with great entertainment, gorgeous décor and scrumptious food. Here’s how:

Set a budget

To begin with, set a budget strategically so that you don’t end up spending unnecessarily and make the most of your party fund. “It’s one festival in the year where you have to leave the household restrictions, and set a good high budget,” says event planner Shweta Acharya.

Pick a colour or go for a theme

Let the guests dress up according to their comfort. And instead of having ethnic as the dress code, just pick a colour or a theme. “This saves the guests the stress to find the perfect outfit and will also get you beautiful colour-coordinated pictures,” says Acharya.

Event planner Kaveri Vij suggests that you can also reuse old glass bottles and vases and put fairy lights in them (Photo: iStock)

For oh-so-pretty décor

If you have time on your hands, purchase wall candle holders or pedestal stands that can be reused for décor purpose later. “To keep it traditional, make a rangoli and add diyas. You can also reuse old glass bottles and put fairy lights in them,” says event planner Kaveri Vij.

Deciding the delish menu

For starters, keep an array of foods that are easy to eat and does not create a mess. “Finger food items such as vodka golgappa, keema pao, pizza cones, fries and dips are ideal choices. It’s also a good idea to keep healthy options for the guests,” adds Acharya.

Event planner Shweta Acharya says that while deciding the menu for the party, keep finger food so that it’s easy to eat, also include a few healthy snacks (Photo: Shutterstock)

Keeping guests entertained

Apart from keeping decks of playing cards ready for the party, also think about innovative games to keep the party going. Arrange games such as Jenga, spin the wheel, Uno and Monopoly to keep them entertained. Prepare a fun and suitable playlist to set the mood right.

Thoughtful gifts and favours

After having thrown an awesome party, don’t be a bore when it’s time to give gifts. “Go for eco-friendly options like potted plants, flower seeds or healthy sweet options for the calorie conscious,” says event planner Akshay Chopra.

