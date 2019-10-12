e-paper
Poor dietary habits, increased stress linked with acne

The research presented at the 28th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid also found that harsh skincare practices were more common in acne sufferers.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
A healthy diet plays a big role in skincare.
A healthy diet plays a big role in skincare. (Unsplash)
         


Poor dietary habits, increased stress and harsh skincare routines were among the most significant factors associated with acne, according to a study.

The research presented at the 28th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid evaluated the exposure to different worsening factors on acne on more than 6,700 participants across six countries.

“For the first time, this study allows us to identify the most important exposome factors relating to acne from patient questioning prior to any treatment prescription,” said the study’s lead researcher Brigitte Dreno from the University Hospital of Nantes in France.

The results showed that significantly more individuals with acne (48.2 percent) consumed dairy products daily compared to individuals who did not (38.8 percent).

The difference was also statistically significant for soda juices or syrups (35.6 percent vs 31 percent), pastries and chocolate (37 percent vs 27.8 percent) and sweets (29.7 percent vs 19.1 percent).

Surprisingly 11 percent of acne sufferers consume whey proteins versus 7 percent without acne and 11.9 percent of acne sufferers consume anabolic steroids versus 3.2 percent without acne.

Exposure to pollution or stress was also more frequently observed in participants with acne compared to control participants.

The research also found that harsh skincare practices were more common in acne sufferers.

Tobacco, which has previously been showed as a potential acne trigger, was not shown to have an influence, the study said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:22 IST

