Rangoli that’s winning hearts on Instagram

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:06 IST

The festive season sure brought cheer and fun, which pandemic did try to ruin, but couldn’t. Most celebrated the festival at home with family, and decked up their houses with lights, colourful flowers, diyas, candles and of course rangoli. In every other household, colourful rangoli is often created near the entrance to welcome goddess Lakshmi. And over the years, it has become a trend to post pictures of rangoli with diyas lit up around it, on social media. Among these, some rangoli designs do stand out leaving the viewers in awe.

One such rangoli is the one created by Ghaziabad-based homemaker Mani Tiwari. A resident of Mumbai, Tiwari visited her in-laws in NCR recently, to celebrate Diwali festivities, and created a rangoli that won hearts on her Insta. “We make rangolis every year, and I love to create new designs and patterns. This time, it was just a random cartoon character that I came across on the internet. It resembled my niece’s appearance, so I thought of converting it into a rangoli,” says Tiwari.

The rangoli that Tiwari thus created, was quite detailed and looked no less than a piece of art. After Tiwari posted a picture of her artwork on Insta, her friends and followers on social media started sharing it and titled it as ‘the rangoli of the year’.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

